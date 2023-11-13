RHOBH spoilers: Mauricio and PK talk marriage troubles and the fallout of Garcelle not trusting the group

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers tease things are messier than ever. And not just with the ladies in the friend group.

It’s no secret that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky — Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley also — are having problems on the Bravo show this season.

After all, the marriage troubles of both couples have been making headlines for months and were addressed in the premiere episode.

Thanks to Bravo giving a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of RHOBH Season 13, fans get more insight into how the guys feel about their marital woes.

There is also a look at the aftermath of the Magic Mike fiasco, thanks to Sutton Stracke.

Plus, Garcelle Beauvais isn’t happy about how Dorit and Kyle reacted to her opening up to the group regarding her family.

Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley have a night out on RHOBH

Unlike Joe Gorga and The Real Housewives of New Jersey house husbands, Mauricio and PK had a calm night out on the town while their wives were in Las Vegas. On a check-in phone call with PK, Dorit shows off the hotel room before asking about his night.

A flip of the scene shows PK and Mauricio discussing their marriages, with PK bringing it up. Mauricio looked very uncomfortable as PK talked about all marriages having problems.

It becomes clear Mauricio doesn’t want to talk about it. Instead, he insists he doesn’t want to fight, and Kyle’s always right, something that does sit well with PK.

Meanwhile, Kyle calls Mauricio to get the details but is unhappy with his lack of details. Kyle becomes annoyed quickly, asking for the girl version.

However, when he starts talking about it, she changes the subject, and the call ends soon.

The aftermath of Magic Mike and Garcelle Beauvais not trusting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies

The group splits into pairs for a little afternoon fun in Las Vegas. Kyle and Dorit go to lunch together. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Erika Jayne have their own lunch while Garcelle and Sutton take a Gondola ride at Venetian.

Erika and Crystal quickly begin talking about Sutton at Magic Mike. Crystal thinks Sutton would have had a better time if she was called up on stage. This turns to Erika talking about finding peace in her life – and no one will disturb it.

Over with Sutton and Garcelle, the latter admits to feeling unsettled.

Garcelle tells the group that she doesn’t trust them with her family, but isn’t happy with how it is perceived by Dorit and Kyle. When she sees them, Garcelle isn’t sure how things will be.

Dorit and Kyle also bring up the Garcelle situation – and how they have been hurt by her words. They are shocked, sending a clear message to RHOBH viewers that more drama is brewing between those three.

What do you think of RHOBH Season 13 so far?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.