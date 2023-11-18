RHOBH spoilers: Kyle Richards blasts Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais faces off with Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke are at odds on Season 13 of the Bravo show.

Kyle and Sutton were having a rather bizarre and intense talk when the most recent episode ended.

There’s no question that Sutton acted strange during Kyle’s visit to her house.

Bravo has given fans a sneak peek at the next episode, which picks up right where the last one left with a “To Be Continued” cliffhanger.

Kyle brings up all the times that Sutton has [basically] lost her mind, including two times with Crystal Kung Minkoff.

After a flashback to those instances, Kyle loses it on Sutton, making the situation even more awkward.

Kyle Richards blasts Sutton Stracke on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Not missing a beat, Kyle put Sutton on blast for mentioning how the latter doesn’t seem okay. Sutton calls out Kyle for being heated, which Kyle admits is true.

Things go from bad to worse when Sutton calls Kyle “unhinged.” In her confessional, Kyle isn’t here for Sutton’s bizarre behavior.

Kyle wonders what’s up with Sutton only to have her put Kyle in the hot seat. This leads to Kyle abruptly leaving while Sutton doesn’t know what’s happening.

That’s not all that happens in the footage, either. Erika Jayne’s mother visits her, so RHOBH fans will see Erika rehash some of their drama.

Over with Garcelle Beauvais, she spends time with her son Jaid, discussing what he needs or wants from her. Garcelle also reflects on her upbringing in Hatti.

Speaking of Garcelle, she also has a difficult conversation with Dorit Kemsely about her family.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais faces off with Dorit Kemsley

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle told the group she doesn’t trust them with her kids. Dorit Kemsely got very upset by the news – making it all about her.

In another preview from Bravo, Dorit and Garcelle have a moment at an event. Garcelle tries to explain her side of not feeling like Dorit defended Jax when Erika cussed him out at Garcelle’s birthday the year before.

Dorit turns the tables to shift the conversation to be about their friendship. Garcelle brings it back to how she feels her kids are disregarded, and Dorit makes her feel crazy for sharing her feelings.

RHOBH fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next between them – and to see the fallout of Sutton and Kyle’s fight.

To see the full preview of Garcelle and Dorit talking, click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.