Denise Richards shades Lisa Rinna for sacrificing their 20-year friendship for RHOBH

Denise Richards threw major shade at her former friend Lisa Rinna for throwing away their 20-year friendship over a show she’s no longer on, no less.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently reflected on her tumultuous and short-lived time on the popular franchise.

After being bombarded with accusations about a romance with Brandi Glanville, the actress only had one ally left on the show by Season 10, and it was Garcelle Beauvais.

As the other cast members sided with Brandi in the she said/ she said, Denise was shocked to find out that Lisa was among them, given their long-standing friendship.

However, Lisa made it known that she didn’t believe Denise’s story, and there was a tense scene that put the final dagger in their relationship.

That also spelled the end of Denise’s time as a Housewife, but she’s set to make a few appearances in Season 13.

The same can’t be said for Lisa Rinna, who seems to have burned her bridge with the network after leaving the show following the Season 12 reunion.

Denise Richards thinks Lisa Rinna threw away their friendship for RHOBH

Denise was a guest on Just B with Bethenny, and she noted the irony in Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH exit since she chose the show over their friendship.

“We would still be friends –Rinna and I — if we weren’t on the show,” reasoned Denise.

“I had a 20-year friendship with her, and to see how she could sacrifice a friendship of 20 years for a show that isn’t gonna last forever, obviously,” said Denise. “She isn’t on it anymore.”

The blonde beauty revealed that she joined the show because she thought it would be “fun,” but it was the opposite.

“My experience with Lisa Rinna was so bad,” said the 53-year-old, who noted that she will “never be friends” with Lisa again.

“I did have a shi**y experience…It wasn’t good with Lisa Rinna and it was sad to me” she said.

Meanwhile, after getting bashed online for the way she treated her now-former friend, Lisa eventually admitted that she was mean and cruel to Denise.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2021, the mom of two decided to own it, but as far as Denise goes it’s too little, too late to repair their friendship.

Is Denise Richards ready to make a full-time return to RHOBH?

Now that her nemesis is off the show for good, Denise has dipped her toes back into the RHOBH waters.

However, for right now, she’s not full-time or even a friend, but she made a few appearances, and we’ll see her facing off with Erika Jayne later in the season.

As for whether she’ll be back full-time, Denise said, “We’ll see whatever happens…I don’t know if they’ll ask me back, I just did a few episodes.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.