RHOBH spoilers: Erika Jayne breaks down in tears–reveals friends turned their backs on her amid divorce

Erika Jayne tearfully reveals more about her divorce Pic credit: Bravo

Fans will get to see a more emotional side to Erika Jayne when the new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres tonight. The estranged wife of embattled attorney Tom Girardi has certainly been having a hard time over the past few months with some troubling allegations being levied against her and Tom.

The couple is embroiled in several lawsuits from clients who alleged that Tom stole millions from them over the years. It is also speculated that some of that money went towards Erika’s lavish lifestyle and she’s been getting tons of backlash as a result.

Erika has not spoken out about the allegations — most likely at the request of her legal team.

However, in the upcoming episode of the show, Erika opens up about her divorce and reveals what she’s been going through over the past several months.

Erika Jayne says friends abandoned her amid divorce

In a clip for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika has a chat with castmate Kyle Richards about the media circus surrounding her and Tom and how it has affected her life.

Erika made it known that things are not going well in her life right now after being abandoned by her friends.

“It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked at how quickly people turn on you, how quickly people distance themselves from you,” said Erika to Kyle while wiping away tears. “Automatically they turn because they don’t wanna be involved, they were there when it was good though.”

Later during her confessional, Erika further remarked, “Wanna know who your friends are? Go broke. Wanna know who your friends are? Go to jail. Wanna know who your friends are? Ask them to help you bury a body, I don’t know, you’ll find out who’s there for you.”

Erika Jayne says Tom Girardi is ‘not good’

During her tear-jerking conversation with Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also admitted to being concerned about Tom Girardi.

“I just hope someone’s checking on Tom because he’s not good,” remarked Erika, who revealed that she has not spoken to her estranged husband since the day she left.

“Tom is a proud man, one of the reasons I filed for divorce is the resistance to anything, the resistance to a conversation, the resistance to ‘hey you know I’ve noticed that you can’t see well, you can’t hear, you’re f*****g degrading in front of me and you’re ignoring it.'”

This degradation includes Tom’s diagnosis for Alzheimer’s and dementia as noted by one of the doctors in his conservatorship case.

In the video, it’s evident that Erika saw that something was wrong with her husband for a while now, but he refused to listen. The emotional conversation will play out in the upcoming episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.