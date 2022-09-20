RHOBH: Lisa Rinna calls herself LeBron James of her franchise, says they ‘can’t afford’ to lose her

Lisa thinks she knows her RHOBH worth. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has been making waves throughout Season 12 with some bold statements.

Lisa’s most recent comment comparing herself to NBA superstar LeBron James, who’s referred to as King James in the basketball world, may be one of her most jaw-dropping remarks yet.

Season 12 of RHOBH has been one for the books, filled with cast controversy that tends to have Lisa front and center.

The Days of our Lives alum defended her on-screen behavior while taking aim at fans.

As the season winds down and Lisa’s future on the show comes into question, she’s making it clear she is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress turned reality star has spoken her truth, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have a lot to say about her words.

Lisa Rinna thinks she’s the LeBron James of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lisa didn’t mince words when speaking about her future on RHOBH.

“Sunday truths. I’m like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can’t afford to lose me,” she wrote in a slide while tagging actor Michael Rapaport.

Michael often speaks out on the Bravoverse and hasn’t had the best comments regarding Lisa.

Twitter was buzzing following Lisa’s IG Story comparing herself to LeBron.

One declared Lisa was more like Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson than King James. Another let Andy Cohen, an executive producer on RHOBH, know the show could afford to lose Lisa as a cast member.

A different Twitter user made fun of Lisa with a GIF of actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban.

There was even a Tweet that simply laughed at what Lisa had to say.

It shouldn’t surprise The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans that Lisa Rinna compared herself to basketball player LeBron James. Lisa does not lack confidence, that’s for sure.

The mom of two walked the runway in New York Fashion Week at age 59. Lisa also isn’t shy about her body, often sharing photos of her in tight clothes or even barely-there clothes on social media.

As for Lisa’s future on RHOBH, some fans think she is on her way out, but her recent Instagram Story certainly makes it appear she’s in for the long haul.

The Season 12 reunion show has been filmed and will hit Bravo airwaves in a few weeks. Perhaps more light will be shed on whether or not Lisa will be back for Season 13 then.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.