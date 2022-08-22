Lisa Rinna poses on stairs in tight black one-piece

Lisa Rinna is enjoying her time in a black one-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna appears to live in swimsuits these days.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been showing off her bikinis as filming for the show is on hiatus.

Andy Cohen and the other women are gearing up for the show’s reunion, and Lisa is ready to bring the receipts. What went down in Aspen was big, so the relaxation time she enjoyed makes sense.

This time, Lisa decided to show off in a black one-piece.

It’s rare the soap star turned reality TV diva wasn’t wearing a bikini.

Some downtime was needed, which could have called for a full-body cover-up.

Lisa Rinna strikes a pose in black one-piece suit on wooden stairs

On her Instagram Stories, Lisa Rinna shared a photo of herself on wooden stairs.

She put it up with some other fun photos, including one of her in a bikini double take and one of her channeling the future in a latex suit.

During this little getaway, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared to be having fun. She has loaded up her social media with videos and photos, including the one of her on the stars.

Wearing her signature bucket hat and shades, Lisa posed on the stairs with her hands between her legs while slightly bending forward. She was clearly in a black one-piece swimsuit.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna on Season 12 of RHOBH

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has shown Lisa Rinna differently. She was grieving her mother’s death as it happened just before filming began.

During a recent episode, Lisa lost it and revealed it was because she was still working through the loss of Lois. She’s been hard on her friends this season, with Sutton getting the brunt of it.

There was also an incident in Aspen, which the network has highlighted. That is coming up on the show, and Lisa is prepared for what will be discussed at the reunion.

The clear divide among the cast is interesting as the dynamic unfolds one layer at a time. Lisa is team Erika Jayne all the way, and those who have doubts about her aren’t part of their clique.

For now, Lisa Rinna is enjoying spending her days in bikinis and swimsuits because when it’s over, filming for Season 13 of the show should begin within a few weeks. And based on her performance this season, she will likely stick around.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.