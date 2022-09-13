RHOBH: Lisa Rinna strikes a model pose in body-hugging white dress

Lisa traded in RHOBH for the runway for a day. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna strikes a pose in a body-hugging white dress as she puts the show drama aside for a minute.

It’s been one drama-filled season on RHOBH, with the reunion filming last week.

Lisa has found herself in the midst of it all, and she’s ready for her truth to be revealed when the reunion hits Bravo airwaves in a couple of weeks.

There’s plenty of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama to keep Lisa busy, but she’s not letting it consume her life.

Instead, Lisa’s focusing on the positive and happy things in life, like her getting to walk the runway this week.

Yes, the Days of our Lives alum strutted her stuff on the catwalk and looked fabulous doing it at almost 60 years old.

Lisa Rinna strikes a model pose in body-hugging white dress

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Lisa revealed she walked in the PRISCAVera fashion show. Lisa rocked a spaghetti strap body-hugging white dress with slits up the sides that fit her perfectly, and her short hair slicked back.

In one Instagram post, Lisa shared a photo of her sporting the dress with the word “MOMIIIIII” on it, alluding to it being courtesy of one of her daughters.

The next slide was a video of Lisa getting her model walk on.

“What @leahmob said. 🥳 Walking @priscavera 🔥 Thank you @maddeostlie 💋❤️,” was the caption Lisa chose for her post.

The first part of the caption refers to someone in the background of the video telling Lisa to “f**k the haters.” Thanks to Lisa’s caption, it’s clear that person is The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney.

Another share had Lisa striking a pose in the dress with model Richie Shazam, who was wearing a tight lime green mini dress. The two women gave the camera their best serious model stare.

Lisa wrote on the post, “@priscavera with @richieshazam #nyfw Thank you so much @maddeostlie 💣.”

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna walks ruanway at age 59

The reality TV star also gave her followers a glimpse of her runway walk in slow motion via video that had her gushing over being asked to walk the runway at her age.

“Honey when you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES!!!!!!! 🤍@priscavera 🔥#nyfw @maddeostlie love you,” Lisa stated.

Whether you love her or hate her, one thing is for sure. Lisa Rinna does what she wants to, and she looks pretty darn good when she does it.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, including the highly anticipated Aspen trip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.