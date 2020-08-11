RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais says she fears second season return after warning from Lisa Rinna

Garcelle Beauvais is having mixed feelings about returning for a second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And Lisa Rinna has something to do with her fear of coming back.

The mom-of-two joined the cast of Season 10 but we didn’t see much interaction between her and the cast until later in the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nonetheless, her bluntness and large personality have been embraced by fans, although it may have gotten her in trouble with her RHOBH co-stars.

The dramatic season is coming to a close and the reunion has been filmed.

However, Garcelle is fearful about another season after seeing her friend Denise Richards being put through the wringer.

Last year Denise was embraced by the other housewives, but her second season has been rough, to say the least.

Read More Denise Richards claims Brandi Glanville said she slept with someone else from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Now, Garcelle fears the same thing will happen to her and according to Lisa Rinna she has every reason to be scared!

Garcelle gets a warning from Lisa Rinna

The RHOBH newbie will most likely continue on this crazy journey, but she does have some reservations.

During an interview with EW Live on SiriusXM, the 53-year old shared her feelings about coming back.

And it seems her RHOBH cast mate Lisa Rinna has her feeling very scared.

“Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you,” notes Garcelle during the interview.

She continued to dish about her conversation with Lisa saying, “And I said ‘Is that a warning?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ So I’m a little scared.”

After watching Denise’s storyline play out this season, who could blame the actress for being a bit hesitant.

The blonde beauty has been facing affair allegations after Brandi Glanville revealed to the cast that they had an affair.

Denise –who recently married Aaron Phypers – has vehemently denied the allegations and has even sent a cease and desist letter to Glanville and to Bravo.

Garcelle won’t return to RHOBH without Denise

During the interview, Garcelle was asked the same thing we’ve all been wondering since the season started.

Will Denise return for another season after everything that just went down on the show?

Well, Garcelle hopes her friend will indeed return, but if she doesn’t come back it seems the single mom will make her exit in solidarity with her friend.

She states during the interview, “She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.'”

So it seems the Hollywood actresses have a pack. And while we love seeing this level of loyalty, here’s hoping they will both return for another season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.