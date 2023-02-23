RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais confirms Season 13 filming

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally filming.

After months of hiatus following an intense Season 12, the cast is back together at an event seemingly hosted by Dorit Kemsley.

Things will look slightly different for Season 13, but some fan favorites are back, and at least one new face will join the cast.

Garcelle Beauvais shared the photo on social media. All of the women were seated at a table for what appeared to be a luncheon.

Aside from Garcelle, Dorit, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne were in attendance.

She captioned the share, “Here we go! #thegirls #rhobh 13💎.”

Why was Season 13 of RHOBH delayed?

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was delayed so the cast and production could take a break after a very intense Season 12.

There was plenty of drama last season, and it went into family ties when Lisa Rinna crossed a line and created a divide between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

The situation was discussed for months, and things got even more intense when it came time to film the reunion. It’s unclear where Kyle and Kathy stand now, but Lisa is out of the picture as she walked away following Season 12.

With Lisa out, seeing how the cast dynamic shifts will be interesting. She has been Erika’s biggest support among the group.

What do we know about Season 13 of RHOBH?

Now that filming has officially begun, we can bet that Season 13 will debut in early 2024 or, at the very earliest, the end of 2023.

There are rumors that one of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s former friends will be added to the cast. That has been a hot topic of conversation as it’s rumored that “14 friends” dropped her. If one of them joined the cast for Season 13, that could amp up the drama.

It will be interesting to see if Kathy Hilton will return to her “friend of” role after last season’s debacle. She has a lot going on in her family life, but if she and Kyle Richards have reconciled, it would be nice to see them back together.

With the filming just beginning, the next few weeks should show where the women stand. However, seeing Sutton Stracke sitting beside Erika Jayne in the photo was interesting. Could these two have reconciled?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.