The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna has been having the time of her life at London Fashion Week.

As RHOBH Season 13 gears up, Lisa’s proving she’s pleased in this new chapter of her life.

Lisa has been in London for Fashion Week and using social media to entertain her fans and haters.

On Instagram over the weekend, Lisa shared a video with another woman at dinner, where they decided to show off their flexibility.

The soap opera actress wore her signature sunglasses, black pants, and black leather-like blazer in the footage. Although both women are sitting in the video, Lisa reveals she’s wearing boots to complete her outfit after she channels her fun side.

Lisa and her friend each grabbed one of their legs and pulled it up in the air. They are giggling the entire time, which Lisa uses to help create part of her caption.

“It’s really a shame we’re not having much fun here in London. 😂🇬🇧 #lfw,” she wrote.

She didn’t tag or mention her pal, but the woman’s related to one of Lisa’s friends and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

In the comments section of the post, Paul “PK” Kemsley popped up to tell Lisa to have a good time in his “hometown” and “thanks for the pic with my niece x.” PK, of course, is married to Dorit Kemsley.

Lisa Rinna shares her ppost-RHOBHlife

Since Lisa announced she would not return for RHOBH Season 13. She has been using Instagram to keep her 3.6 million followers updated on her life after reality television.

The Days of our Lives alum spent time in Paris a couple of weeks ago, where she hit up many Paris Fashion Week shows and events. One of those shows was the Ash Studio Haute Couture fashion show, where she stood out wearing a feathered minidress.

Lisa also had drinks with Erika Jayne while in Paris. They sipped on Martinis and showed off their various fashion styles.

She has also returned to her infamous dancing videos, with her most recent one being a shout-out to Rihanna ahead of the singers’ now infamous Super Bowl halftime show.

Lisa promotes Rotate at Copenhagen Fashion Week

There’s no question that Lisa has been making the Fashion Week rounds recently. Along with New York, London, and Paris, Lisa also attended Copenhagen Fashion Week, but this time around, she wasn’t just sitting in the audience.

Lisa walked into the Rotate fashion show, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with high heels and a leopard coast that she wore off the shoulders. Rotate specializes in everyday glam and is a local Copenhagen company.

Vogue BBusinessshared a video of Lisa on the runway and highlighted Rotate.

“Founded by influencers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen in 2020, @rotatebirgerchristensen has become a go-to partywear brand for international consumers. Ahead of the brands show at #CopenhagenFashionWeek this evening, #VogueBusiness sat down with the founders to discuss handling hyper-growth. Tap the link in our bio to read more. #LisaRinna walks for #Rotate during #CPHFW AW23,” was the caption on the IG post.

Could it be that Lisa’s trying her hand at a modeling career or perhaps trying to become a fashion icon? Only time will tell.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t do anything she doesn’t want to, or without a very good reason, that’s for sure!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.