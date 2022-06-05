RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke reunite with Denise Richards for girls day out 

Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Denise Richards reunite. Pic credit: @garcelle/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke met up with former Housewife Denise Richards for a fun girls’ day.

The trio of fan favorites made an appearance on Garcelle’s social media, where she shared a photo of the smiling ladies. Denise is no longer on the Bravo show after a rocky two seasons, but she still has a loyal fanbase as a successful actress. Denise was also relatively popular with Bravo fans but departed RHOBH because of allegations by another former Beverly Hills Housewife— Brandi Glanville.

The women appeared to enjoy their time at The Ivy, a paparazzi haven in Los Angeles where celebs go to see and be seen.

Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Denise Richards celebrate

This week, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Denise Richards had a reunion. The three ladies got together for an afternoon catchup, and they each shared photos from the get-together on social media.

Garcelle appeared in the center as she was mid-laugh, in a white-collared shirt, with shades on her neck. Sutton also seemed to be mid-laugh, with an off-the-shoulder green blouse and dark shades.

Denise appeared on Garcelle’s other side. She wore shades with a dark blouse.

Garcelle wrote in the caption, “Ladies who lunch.”

The ladies received some love in the comment section from coworkers and fans. Crystal Kung Minkoff showed love and wrote, “Cute!!” Crystal’s old friend, and Garcelle’s new friend, Kathy Hilton, posted some heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Pic credit: @garcellebeauvais/Instagram

The photo was well-received by fans of the ladies.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently started

Fans looked forward to the premiere of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which promised to offer a behind-the-scenes look at Dorit’s traumatic home invasion and Erika’s life post-Tom Girardi.

It looked like Sutton Stracke would play a big role in this season after Crystal Kung Minkoff alleged she made a “dark” comment. Finally, fans are dying to know what Kathy Hilton said after rumors of a slur swirled.

Andy Cohen generated more excitement when he said the premiere was the best of the series’ history. He gushed, “I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills that I’ve seen.”

Currently, the season is underway, with four episodes aired and more on the way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.