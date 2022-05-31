Garcelle Beauvais goes sheer in a thong bodysuit

Garcelle Beauvais goes sheer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais looks good in anything, especially a sheer bodysuit! The mother-of-two shared a photo on her social media, which featured a black-and-white shot from a photo shoot.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently started airing, and fans cannot wait to see the drama in store. While fans awaited the next episode of their favorite reality series, Garcelle offered a piece of herself in the form of a photo to hold viewers over until they get their housewives fix.

Garcelle remained classy with an edge as she shared a lot of skin but left a little to the imagination in her thong bodysuit.

Garcelle Beauvais wears a sheer bodysuit

Garcelle impressed in black-and-white for a photoshoot that accompanied an intimate interview. The daytime talk show host and reality tv star stunned in the sultry shots and expertly covered her cleavage in a model pose.

Garcelle’s hair was down as she featured wild, voluminous curls. She sported a dark lip and posed with her lips slightly parted as she tilted her head back and hugged her body.

The actress and reality star wore a sheer, black, netted Athina Thong Body which retailed for $350.

​​She wrote in the caption, “Everything looks better in black-and-white … agree?”

Although the photo was new to many fans, it was not from 2022. The shoot was from an interview Garcelle did with Francesca Andre three years ago. The photo appeared in Elléments magazine, where Garcelle discussed her work, upbringing, and experience as a black woman in Hollywood.

Garcelle Beauvais talks about movies and role models

As the first black woman on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle is a pioneer. But just because people look up to the actress does not mean she doesn’t have her own role models. She told Ellements magazine, “One of my biggest role models was my mom, who was beautiful, strong, and brave. Oprah, Michelle Obama, Ava Duvernay, and Reese Witherspoon are some of the women that I look up to.”

Garcelle also discussed her favorite movies to watch and star in as an actress. She shared, “I have so many movies that I love! Steel Magnolias is one of them, and Black Panther is a new favorite. One of my favorite movies that I’ve acted in would be Flight because I got to act opposite to one of the best, Denzel Washington!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.