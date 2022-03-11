Andy Cohen teases the ‘best first episode’ of Housewives he has ever seen

Andy Cohen says episode 1 of the new season of RHOBH is the best ever. Pic credit: Bravo

Looks like this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will not disappoint the faithful fans of the franchise. During a March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season premiere, calling it the best first episode in the franchise.

Bravo fans are still recovering from Season 11, ending with an explosive four-part reunion that left us with more questions than answers. Cameras have been rolling as Erika Girardi’s legal woes continue, Dorit Kemsley’s house was robbed during a home invasion, Kathy Hilton’s daughter Paris Hilton got married, and so much more.

Andy Cohen spilled the tea on the new season of RHOBH

The ladies of Beverly Hills are hard at work on Season 12, which began filming in October 2021.

Guest Aidy Bryant was in the clubhouse telling Andy how thrilled she was to see Garcelle Beauvais at an Emmy party last year, showing how much of a Bravo fan she is. Andy responded with how much he enjoys Garcelle as well, which led him into a loose lipped moment about the new season.

“Big premier of Beverly Hills coming up, well, I guess I shouldn’t say anything,” Andy slipped. Aidy insisted he “say everything!”

“I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I’ve seen,” he said, sending chills over the Bravo universe.

What can we expect this season in Beverly Hills?

There have already been reports about drama among the ladies during an Aspen trip, Portia Umansky’s bat mitzvah, continuing Girardi legal battles, and Housewives unfollowing Housewives on social media. With the little information fans already know, the season is sure to be just as dramatic as the last.

The entire Season 11 cast is back — Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle and friend-of, Kathy Hilton. Two new women will be joining the ladies. Sanela Diana Jenkins will debut as a full-time Housewife, and Sheree Zampino will appear as a friend of the main cast. There have also been rumors about the return of Kim Richards, but that has not been confirmed by Bravo or Kim herself.

Sanela, who goes by Diana, is a former Bosnian refugee turned philanthropist and entrepreneur. She also runs a swimwear company and is partners with Will Smith in a film-distribution business. Sheree is the former wife of Will Smith, and they share an adult son named Trey. She runs several businesses, and has relaunched her skincare company called Whoop Ash.

Season 12 appears to have wrapped filming, and Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.