RHOBH: Fan favorite Kathy Hilton reveals one moment on the show that made her cry

Kathy Hilton is a friend of the RHOBH cast this season but she’s definitely a fan favorite. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kathy Hilton, sister Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna are celebrating the newest season of the show. Taking to Paris Hilton’s podcast, the trio discussed a few incidents that happened during filming, including one that made Kathy cry.

While they couldn’t go into too many details, as the show is still airing, the trio shared as much as they could about some stories. That includes a “really crazy” moment or two that fans don’t know about.

The RHOBH moment that made Kathy Hilton cry

Paris, Kathy Hilton’s daughter and a bonafide celebrity in her own right, prodded the trio about what they could share about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11. The first thing that came to Kathy’s mind was one moment that made her cry.

As she said on the podcast, it was an already emotional moment.

“One of my favorite parts – and you made me cry – was when you [Lisa] apologized to Garcelle [Beauvais], and you were sitting at a restaurant,” she said on This Is Paris. “I did… I teared up. I teared up. I really did.”

That led to the RHOBH stars discussing the craziest stories from filming the season. As some of these haven’t aired yet, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna couldn’t say too much.

It’s been teased that it involved Erika James while they were filming in Lake Tahoe and that it was shocking. Beyond that, however, the three couldn’t say anything else about that event. Kathy – who fans love because of her quirks – added that she tried to get the moment removed from the show, however.

“There’s one thing that was really crazy, and I asked this person, ‘Aren’t you gonna see what you can do to get this cut out “‘They’re like, ‘No, we don’t do that Kathy.'”

It looks as though fans have something interesting to look forward to on the show.

Kathy’s relationship with Kyle Richards

Prior to the start of the season, Kyle Richards admitted that she was worried having her sister on the show might cause drama between them. SO far, it looks like they are doing great.

Kathy and Kyle’s relationship seems to be back on track after a falling out that left them not speaking for years. While the two worked hard to get there, it looks like they couldn’t be any happier. Let’s see if it stays that way during RHOBH Season 11.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.