RHOBH: Erika Jayne is ready for the Season 11 reunion, wants to return to the show next season

We’re only mid-way through Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but Erika Jayne is already gearing up for the reunion.

This is usually the most anticipated event for viewers of the show and probably the least favorite for cast members. They are often put in the hot seat and have to answer for their behavior throughout the season with viewers sending in their own set of hard-hitting questions for the women.

This time around, all eyes and ears will be on Erika, as she will no doubt have to answer questions about her marriage and legal woes. However, the 50-year-old is reportedly ready for whatever the reunion will bring.

Erica Jayne is ready for tough questions at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not shying away from the reunion despite knowing she’ll be in the center of attention.

A Hollywood Life source revealed that it will be her “toughest reunion yet,” but “Erika knows she’ll need to address everything at the reunion and she expects [host] Andy [Cohen] to go hard on her, but she’ll be ready.

The insider added, “She’s not afraid and will answer anything she can talk about. This is hard for her but she’s strong and knows she’ll get through it.”

Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are currently embroiled in a series of lawsuits. Tom’s former clients have accused him of embezzling millions of dollars that are still owed to them and attorneys in the case believe that the money was used to fund Tom and Erika’s lavish lifestyle over the years.

The RHOBH star filed for divorce from the embattled attorney last year and she’s been talking about the demise of her marriage on the show. Erika has also opened up about how things have transpired in her life since she got caught up in Tom’s legal battles. The Painkiller singer has made it clear that she knows nothing about his finances or the allegations being made by his former clients.

Erika Jayne wants to return for Season 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not only ready to tackle the Season 11 reunion, she very much wants to remain on the show as well. The source told the media outlet that “If the show were to ask her back, she’d go back.”

The insider added, “There’s a lot of stress. It’s not easy. She’s getting it from every single end of the spectrum. She’s not hiding anything from the show. She’s talking about it.”

Erika has indeed been talking about it! This is the most transparent she’s ever been on the show and as her life continues to play out in the media it is certainly making for a very interesting storyline.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.