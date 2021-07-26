RHOBH: Erika Jayne going through ‘emotional rollercoaster’ watching her life unfold on the show

Erika Jayne going through an emotional rollercoaster watching RHOBH. Pic credit:@Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been sharing her divorce and legal woes on the show, but it’s been rough on the 50-year-old. Erika’s life has been playing out in the media for the world to see and chime in on, and many of the comments have been brutal.

The reality TV star has been caught up in embezzlement claims against her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Several of his former clients have accused the embattled attorney of using the millions owed to them to fund his and Erika’s lavish lifestyle over the years.

Tom has since filed for bankruptcy and this season everyone is keeping a close eye on Erika as she opens up on the show as much as is legally allowed.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers will agree that Erika Jayne has been more open this season than she has ever been since she’s joined the show.

Erika has been opening up to her castmates about her divorce and what life was really like while being married to Tom Girardi. However, filming the scenes and now having to watch her life play out on TV hasn’t been easy for Erika.

A source from Us Weekly shared some insight into how the Painkiller singer has been coping since the new season of RHOBH started airing.

“She’s watching the episodes back and reliving the moments and just getting emotional,” shared the insider. “It’s just been an emotional roller coaster for sure. Every day brings something new.”

How does Tom Girardi feel about revelations on RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has shared quite a bit about her marriage to Tom and she revealed that things were not as they seemed from the outside looking in.

Apparently, Erika didn’t have much of a say in her marriage nor did she know much about their personal finances. The Bravo Housewife revealed last week that when she would ask about finances she wouldn’t get an answer from Tom.

Erika dropped another bomb last week by claiming that Tom had been cheating on her for years and told her costars that she found the evidence in his phone.

As for Tom, he hasn’t spoken out since his life began to unravel and play out in the media. And Erika doesn’t know how her estranged husband feels about her sharing their life on the Bravo show.

The source noted, “She hasn’t heard about how Tom feels about the divorce playing out on the Housewives. The communication is through their lawyers.” Erika has already confirmed that since leaving Tom, she hasn’t spoken to the 81-year-old so it’s hard to tell if he’s aware of just how much Erika has been sharing on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.