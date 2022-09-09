RHOBH: Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards speak out after their explosive argument in Aspen

Erika and Kyle got heated on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards are speaking out after their explosive argument in Aspen.

There’s no shortage of fights between the RHOBH ladies, that’s for sure. Season 12 has been one heated spat after another between women who simply don’t like each other.

It’s been a while though since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen two friends go at it the way Kyle and Erika did on the most recent episode of the show.

What started as Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff questioning why Erika hadn’t given the $750,000 earrings to the families of victims on Lion Air Flight 610, ended with Erika and Kyle screaming at each other.

Always an Erika defender, Kyle agreed with Crystal and Garcelle regarding Erika’s lack of compassion for the victims.

Days after the footage hit Bravo airwaves, Kyle and Erika are speaking out on the drama, and their answers just might surprise you.

Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne speak out after their explosive argument in Aspen

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show had the feuding friends addressing their Aspen blowout.

“I’m not happy to be fighting with someone I considered a friend, but I just couldn’t; I was really taken aback by the things that she was saying, and I couldn’t keep my mouth shut,” Kyle revealed.

Erika spoke out, saying, “In my opinion, Kyle could have [come] over and said, ‘Hey Erika, I want to talk to you for a second,’ instead of trying to like yell at me from the sidelines.”

When the video footage flips back to Kyle, she opens up about how she couldn’t simply blindly follow what Erika was saying and doing. Kyle doesn’t agree with Erika’s actions and admits Erika’s drinking had turned her into a different person that evening.

The OG RHOBH star remarked that one Erika went to dinner with the group. However, after some drinks, a different Erika was standing there arguing with her.

Erika believes that if the ladies were really interested in what she was doing or how things looked, they would have taken her aside for a private moment.

Dorit Kemsley was sitting next to Erika during the After Show but did not speak about the topic.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion

There will be more said on the Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards fight at the RHOBH Season 12 reunion show.

The ladies are getting together today to hash out the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season. Season 11 had a lot to dish during that reunion, but Season 12 will have even more.

Kyle recently stated she was not looking forward to the day and not just because of Erika. The tension between Kyle, her sister Kathy Hilton, and Lisa Rinna was bad toward the end of filming.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is winding down, but the drama is far from over. The on-screen events have boiled over into real life, and that will all also be addressed at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.