RHOBH: Kyle Richards not looking forward to the reunion, reveals which castmate she owes an apology

Kyle Richards reveals which cast member she owes an apology to. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kyle Richards has gotten backlash this season regarding her behavior, so it’s not surprising that she’s not looking forward to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Last night we witnessed a tense moment between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton– setting the stage for some major drama between them.

We heard about a rift with the sisters even before the season aired, and the teaser also showed a confrontation between them over something Kathy said about Kyle.

The latest episode seems to be the catalyst for Kathy’s mean comments as last night she attempted to showcase a Tequila brand that she’s affiliated with, and the women showed zero interest, while some were downright rude.

Kathy was most upset that her sister didn’t have her back, and we’ll see how that affects their relationship in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, Kyle already knows that she will have to hash some things out with her sister at the reunion, and she fessed up to that in a recent interview.

Kyle Richards admits to difficult times with Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an appearance on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and viewers had a lot of questions for the OG.

“Which of the other women are you least looking forward to seeing again at the upcoming reunion?” asked an audience member.

Kyle was a little flustered in her response and eventually confessed, “I didn’t end on the best note with…It’s gonna be difficult with my sister, you know, we went through some hard times on the show.”

“I’ve had some issues with Erika and Rinna towards the end, and I had apologizing to do to Garcelle–which I already did, so I think we’re okay…” she continued.

Kyle Richards is not looking forward to the RHOBH reunion

After Kyle answered the question, Andy Cohen commented on the upcoming reunion and noted, “This is going to be a long shoot on Friday, Kyle.”

“Yeah, a very long shoot,” reiterated the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “Next to Season 5, this is the reunion I’m the least looking forward to.”

As for Season 5, it was a difficult period for Kyle, whose sister Kim Richards was a cast member at that time.

After several blowups throughout the season, Kim and Kyle were not on speaking terms and came face to face at the reunion after not seeing each other for months.

The sisters sat on opposite sides of the couch and ended the reunion without any resolution–with Kyle tearful throughout much of the exchange. Kim left the show after that, but thankfully these days, the sisters are doing much better.

Now, let’s hope Kyle and Kathy can find some resolve when it’s their time to face off.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.