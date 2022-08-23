RHOBH: Lisa Rinna defends her mean behavior, says people are just ‘extra sensitive’

Lisa Rinna defends her mean behavior. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Andy Cohen has called out Lisa Rinna for being a disaster on social media, but some would say she’s also trouble on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa has been getting backlash from viewers who feel she’s gotten more mean and nasty over the years. However, in a recent video, Lisa defended her behavior and noted that people are just extra sensitive these days.

The soap opera star made it clear that she’s been meaner in past seasons of the show, as people continue to slam her online.

Lisa’s lack of accountability is not sitting well with viewers, many of whom want her fired.

We don’t know how the next season will fare for Lisa, but she’s already had a few altercations with castmate Sutton Stracke.

There will likely be some drama between her and Kathy Hilton on their upcoming cast trip to Aspen as well. In the meantime, Lisa wants people to lighten up and not be so sensitive.

Lisa Rinna says RHOBH viewers are extra sensitive

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently responded to the comments about her behavior in a TikTok video, but don’t expect an apology.

According to Lisa, she has been much meaner in past seasons and didn’t get the backlash she’s receiving now, so she concludes that people are just extra sensitive these days.

“I just feel like everybody’s extra sensitive. I mean call me crazy but I think I’ve been meaner before this season,” reasoned the Bravo personality.

The short snipped showed the 59-year-old makeup-free while clad in a black spaghetti top.

Before this video, Rinna blamed her behavior on her mom’s passing and noted that she was still grieving, but viewers are not letting her off the hook.

RHOBH viewers blast Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are not buying Lisa’s excuses about her behavior.

After the video was posted on the Instagram account @brandsbybravo, people had plenty to say, and some commented on her lack of self-awareness.

“No lisa. You are just extra lacking in self awareness” wrote one commenter.

“The lack of self awareness.Is astounding,” added someone else

One person bluntly reasoned, “Her character development has been the worst in history of housewives. I need her gone!”

Someone also commented on Lisa’s claim that her mom’s death has caused her to act out.

“It’s the fact that she’s saying she’s acting out because of her mothers passing, when she’s always exhibited this horrible behavior. Over it! 🙄” said the critic.

“She posts faux apologies about the effects of grief, and then brags that she’s had worse behavior in previous seasons? Confused🤔” noted one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, someone else simply stated, “She needs to go 🙄.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.