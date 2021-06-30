RHOBH cast chime in on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s comment about feeling ‘violated’ by Sutton Stracke

RHOBH cast talk about Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “violated” comment Pic credit:Nicole Weingart/Bravo

There doesn’t seem to be a friendship on the horizon for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff. The two women started off on rocky footing and despite trying to resolve their issues, things seem to get worse between them with each passing week.

After an incident took place during their recent cast trip, things got even more awkward between the women. Sutton accidentally walked into Crystal’s room while she was naked and the newbie later told her castmates that she fell violated by the southern bell.

Now, the other women are chiming in and they seem to have Sutton’s back on this one.

RHOBH cast chime in on Crystal Kung Minkoff feeling violated

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast dished about Crystal’s use of the word “violated.”

“To me, violation of privacy has to be intentional. Her coming in not knowing that you’re naked can’t be a violation,” said Garcelle Beauvais.

“Exactly, that’s the truth,” Erika Jayne agreed.

Erika continued to defend Sutton in her confessional adding, “Sutton is a good southern girl and she’s very thoughtful, very generous, she didn’t really mean anything harmful. We all know how words can get twisted and something that’s small becomes much bigger and now has everyone involved.”

Dorit Kemsley also got frustrated during the discussion as Crystal stuck to her comment, despite her castmate’s belief that “violation is a big word” to use in the situation.

“Oh my God, we’re talking about such insignificant things, let’s just bury the hatchet so the group can move on,” commented Dorit in her confessional.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke face off again

During the discussion, Lisa Rinna noted that if someone had walked into her room while she was naked it wouldn’t be a big deal.

“But here’s the deal, my reaction would be ‘oh my God I’m sorry’ close the door, that did not happen,” retorted Crystal. “It was walking in and then you said, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing over there.'”

“You know what though and here’s the thing Crystal, I need to defend myself for two seconds,” said Sutton angrily. “I wanted to talk, I knocked, your light was on, you were talking I thought I heard you say ‘come in.’ I didn’t say anything creepy.”

As the newbie tried to chime in Sutton added, “See now I’m getting angry and this is what you do not want to happen, you do not want me getting angry!”

Do you think Crystal is overreacting about Sutton walking into her room or was the southern belle in the wrong?

