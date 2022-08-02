RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid opens up about ‘emotional stress’ after battling depression

Yolanda Hadid of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame opens up about mental health and social media. Pic credit: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid recently opened up about her experience with mental health issues.

Just days ago, on Instagram, Yolanda Hadid explained that she was returning to social media after a 9-month “detox.”

The blond beauty and former model posted a photo of herself in front of a glistening body of water as she looked peacefully toward the sky with her eyes closed and a smile on her face.

Yolanda labeled the photo with, “Nine Month Social Media Detox Completed.”

In the caption, Yolanda Hadid revealed, “After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse….”

She then described how grieving the loss of her mother and “emotional stress” affected her immune system. Yolanda’s mother, Ans van den Herik, passed away after a battle with cancer in August of 2019.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid reveals phone addiction

Yolanda Hadid also explained, “My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then discussed her perspective about how easy it is to become distracted by others’ lives and lose focus on living and loving your own.

Yolanda continued to express her refreshed outlook, “I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us.”

She reminisced about a simpler time when we used telephones for just calling others, and they didn’t carry with them “the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and often left uninspired.”

Yolanda noted that her break from social media, essentially eliminating her habit of picking up her phone “50 times a day,” was productive and a “wonderful reset.”

Yolanda Hadid discusses the benefits of taking break from social media

Yolanda explained that her social media detox included “Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life.”

She also discussed other changes she’s experienced during her break and clarified how she has more time to read, reconnect with family, and explore her creative side.

“Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer,” Yolanda said.

Many expressed their support on Yolanda’s post, including one of her supermodel daughters, Bella Hadid.

One of Yolanda’s daughters displayed her support on the post. Pic credit: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram

Although Yolanda Hadid clearly found her social media detox beneficial, she ultimately admitted, “I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.