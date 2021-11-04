Lisa Rinna ‘feels horrible’ about Yolanda Hadid treatment, other RHOBH regrets after viewer calls her out

Lisa Rinna admits regrets about her behavior on RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna admitted to some regrets about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the four-part reunion came to a close.

She was called out by a viewer who wrote in and said, “Rinna, you said Erika shouldn’t be questioned because she’s dealing with something serious. Yolanda’s health and Kim’s addiction and Denise’s marriage were all pretty serious in my eyes, but now with Erika, it’s crickets. Did aliens take over your body? Please explain yourself.”

That summed up several events that Lisa Rinna was a part of on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It appears that she is sorry now, or at least said she was, so that the narrative wasn’t spun incorrectly.

Lisa Rinna addresses how she treated Yolanda Hadid

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Lisa Rinna accusing Yolanda Hadid of having Munchausen syndrome. It made for some intense conversations and some very hurt feelings.

That was just the beginning of Lisa’s stirring the pot on RHOBH, but it appears it is something she regrets.

She said, “I feel horrible about what happened with Yolanda. I regret that. That was wrong on every level, and I’m really sorry that that happened. I wish I could take that back.”

Interestingly enough, Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Hamlin, revealed that Yolanda Hadid helped her through the health issues plaguing her.

Whether the regret was part of that or if it was wholeheartedly meant, RHOBH viewers will never know. However, Lisa did apologize for it after being confronted about it again.

What did Lisa Rinna say about Kim Richards and Denise Richards?

When addressing Kim Richards and the accusations she made about her sobriety and being “near death,” it appears that Lisa Rinna also has some regrets about that.

Lisa said, “I also feel that it wasn’t my place to do that. You know I hope that maybe in the end it helped in some way. I don’t feel good about that either.”

As far as Denise Richards, Lisa claimed she doesn’t like how that went down either. That may be hard to buy for RHOBH viewers who saw how Lisa Rinna turned against her friend and threw her to the wolves.

What will happen with Lisa Rinna next season remains to be seen, but it looks like for now, she appears remorseful for the hurt she has inflicted on several of her costars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.