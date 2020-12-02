RHOBH alum Eileen Davidson admits she was ‘trying to keep up with the Joneses’ during her stint as a Beverly Hills housewife

Eileen Davidson is dishing about her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and how much the role changed her during that time.

Eileen joined the cast in Season 5 and was a refreshing addition to RHOBH with her no-nonsense attitude.

She left after three years, attributing her Season 7 departure to her very busy schedule on The Young and the Restless.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Davidson later revealed that she decided to take her leave because she was being demoted from her role as a full-time housewife.

And instead of appearing on RHOBH in a limited capacity, she decided to walk away.

Now, the former Housewife is reminiscing about her time on popular reality series and admitted that she was trying to keep up with her co-stars.

Was Eileen trying to keep up with the Joneses?

The stunning soap opera actress recently sat down for an interview on Bravo Insider Exclusive’s Life After Bravo segment.

Read More Erika Jayne calls out Denise Richards for wanting Lisa Rinna fired from RHOBH

When asked if there was anything on the show that she would do differently, the RHOBH alum admitted, “It’s very complicated and I don’t even really have any great answers for that to this day. I just know that the whole thing makes me uncomfortable.”

She went on the explain, “I mean one of the big things that I realized is that the things I cared about when I was on the show I hadn’t cared about before, and I didn’t care about them after. And that’s great.”

When asked to expound on her comment, the actress divulged that she started to care too much about things that happened on RHOBH, and the things her castmates did and said on social media.

“I mean I was kind of just me, kind of just a beach girl and whatever. When I was doing the confessionals they were like ‘well lots of jewelry and lots of things.’ So I was just like piling it on. I would have this thing and these hairdos and I was just, you know, trying to keep up with the Joneses,” said Eileen.

Eileen says she enjoyed the RHOBH experience

Despite her short stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen confessed that she had a good time on the show.

“At the same time I really enjoyed the experience, so go figure,” said The 61-year old laughingly.

“I think I actually told Denise Richards when I ran into her a couple years ago in the commissary, she asked me about my experience and I said you know what I really enjoyed being on the show, and I’ve really enjoyed being off the show, and that’s all I can tell you.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.