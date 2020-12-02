Eileen Davidson talks the moment she knew she would no longer be on RHOBH and it involves Lisa Rinna

Eileen Davidson is reminiscing about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

RELATED Gallery

The Young and the Restless star chatted with The Daily Dish podcast co-host, Megan Segura and revealed the moment she knew it was time to leave the show.

Many RHOBH fans thought of Eileen and Lisa Rinna as a package deal, but that wasn’t the case. Davidson left the show and Rinna remains front and center as filming for Season 11 has already begun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When did Eileen Davidson know she was done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Eileen Davidson was in the Bravo clubhouse alongside Lisa Rinna.

She tells Megan Segura, “I was on Watch What Happens Live with Lisa Rinna. And somebody called in and said something, and Lisa said something. And Andy’s here.” She went on to say, “I’m like Lisa, you can’t say that, it’s not okay to say that.”

“I knew right then that I probably wasn’t going to be on the show much longer. Because you don’t want somebody to reign Lisa in.” Eileen explained about the moment she knew that leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was coming.

Lisa Rinna has brought the drama season after season. In fact, she is the RHOBH star to look out for when it comes to how things will play out.

Read More Teddi Mellencamp updates RHOBH fans on baby Dove’s recovery after neurosurgery

It seems Eileen Davidson didn’t want to be a part of toning down Rinna, especially in front of viewers. She knew she was the voice of reason, but that wasn’t a good fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she knew it.

How long was Eileen Davidson part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The soap star joined the cast ahead of Season 5 and remained a diamond holder until Season 7. She completed three full seasons and has been back in a guest appearance a few more times.

Walking away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was necessary for Eileen Davidson. Being the voice of reason and not seeking drama wasn’t what the show was looking for, and she knew that.

It was a different experience for Eileen. She spent three seasons caring about stuff she didn’t used to, and she even spilled that for confessionals, they asked her to pile on the jewelry and nice clothing.

While she didn’t leave the show because of Lisa Rinna, her friend played a role in her decision.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.