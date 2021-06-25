RHOA: Wendy Williams tells Cynthia Bailey she should be fired from the show — See her awkward response

Wendy Williams wants Cynthia Bailey fired from RHOA. Pic credit: The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube

Rumors have been swirling about a cast shakeup on the Real Housewives of Atlanta after dismal views in Season 13 and Cynthia Bailey might be on the chopping block.

Some fans have been calling for the newly married Mrs. Hill to be axed from the show after being touted as boring, and Wendy Williams agrees that it’s time for Cynthia to go.

So far, Bravo has not announced a premiere date for Season 14 but we know that a cast shakeup is inevitable. Rumors are, some of the full-time housewives will no longer be holding their peaches when the show returns, but will Cynthia?

Wendy Williams says Cynthia should be fired

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a recent guest on The Wendy Williams Show and things quickly took an awkward turn when talks turned to RHOA. The outspoken talk show host asked the former model about the rumors regarding her possible firing and she also gave her own views on the situation.

“So there’s a rumor that there’s a shakeup in Atlanta and somebody’s gonna get fired,” said Wendy to the Bravo Housewife. “I think it should be you and I’m gonna tell you why.”

Cynthia laughed uncomfortably at Wendy’s comment as the 56-year-old explained why felt it was time for her to go.

“Because there’s nothing more for you to give to us,” explained Wendy. “I don’t wanna see you fight, I don’t wanna see you get divorced like I think that it’s time. The only thing is then what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking this is still a model just like Christie Brinkley.”

Cynthia Bailey dishes on possible departure from RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star kept it classy and smiled as Wendy made her comment but the moment was certainly uncomfortable.

However, she did speak on the possible shakeup telling the Wendy Williams audience, “I love the Real Housewives of Atlanta, this platform has been amazing and I have an amazing relationship with the network, Bravo has been good to me… Here’s the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn’t wanna be fired from there, I would want the option to leave if I want to go.”

Cynthia continued, “Anyway, God’s will not my will be done, I’ve had an amazing run, it’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach holder.”

As for who Cynthia would like to see fired from RHOA, her answer was a little strange. “The person who wants me to be fired all the time who actually isn’t on the show anymore…well her name rhymes with Meany,” shared the 54-year-old – referring to her former friend NeNe Leakes who is no longer on the show.

Check out the awkward moment below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.