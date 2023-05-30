RHOA viewers urge NeNe Leakes to stop with the cosmetic surgery

NeNe Leakes looks a lot different than she did in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but has she gone too far?

That’s what some people are saying after the 55-year-old posted a series of snaps on social media.

NeNe rocked her signature blonde tresses in a sleek style, and she wore a green cutout dress as she showed off her angles in the photos and videos.

“Swipe: Its your turn now 💜🤞🏾,” she captioned the post, but when her followers did as they were told, some were not impressed with what they saw.

The post, which was shared a few hours ago has already racked up over 36,000 likes, but it was the comments that caught our attention.

RHOA viewers, who have been long-time fans of the series, were not happy to see much NeNe’s face has changed since they first met her on the show in 2008.

RHOA viewers urge NeNe Leakes to lay off the cosmetic surgery

People were seemingly caught off guard by NeNe’s appearance, and they didn’t hesitate to sound off in the comments.

“NeNe you need to stop with the surgery, are you going to be kin to the Joker people😂,” wrote one Instagram user.

“More plastic surgery on your face? #disappointing You’re starting to look kinda distorted,” added someone else.

One commenter stated “Nene you were already beautiful! You didn’t need any of that! Please do not do anything else, you’re face is changing so much 😢.”

Another person bluntly told her, “I don’t know what you did to your face but it’s a mess.”

No shade, but NeNe does look different and that’s because she’s admittedly had a few tweaks over the years.

NeNe Leakes has already opened up about her cosmetic surgeries

The RHOA alum has been very open about the work she’s done over the years. She confessed to getting a nose job in 2010 and another one in 2016.

NeNe said she first went under the knife, “because I didn’t love my nose, and I wanted to do my nose to make it more beautiful for myself.”

However, the mom of two claimed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she had rhinoplasty surgery done a second time for “a real medical reason.”

“My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip…” she explained.

In 2022, NeNe also fessed up to a mini BBL to fix a few problem areas, and she brought her followers along as her doctor prepped her for surgery.

It’s unclear if NeNe has had more work done since then but either way, she seems perfectly happy with her appearance.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.