NeNe Leakes unrecognizable in new selfie, RHOA fan says ‘She had a whole face transplant’

NeNe Leakes looks unrecognizable. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

NeNe Leakes looks better than ever, but fans couldn’t help but notice that the reality star looks different.

This year has been difficult for NeNe, who filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original for allegations of racism.

To compound issues, NeNe’s longtime husband, Greg Leakes, passed away after a battle with cancer.

Despite the loss of a job and a husband, NeNe is doing her best and looking good while doing so.

NenNe Leakes looks totally different in her new selfie

NeNe Leakes looked completely different in a new photo she posted on Instagram. Some felt that her plastic surgery had gone too far, while others said it was makeup.

NeNe has been vocal about some of her plastic surgery procedures. She got a couple of rhinoplasties during her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she also got veneers.

NeNe certainly had a different appearance than when she started on television, but fans were torn over whether this change was due to heavy makeup or surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One commenter appeared shocked at NeNe’s appearance and wrote, “She had a whole face transplant.”

Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

An amused fan responded, “fr! i didnt even recognize her.”

A fan defended NeNe and wrote, “it’s called make up.”

NeNe has limited comments on the post so that fans can no longer comment freely.

While NeNe certainly looks different than she did when she first graced television screens nearly fifteen years ago, she looks good.

NeNe Leakes slams claims her lawsuit was over wanting her own show

Many fans were shocked when they learned about NeNe’s lawsuit against Bravo. Rumors swirled that NeNe was upset over leaving RHOA and not receiving her own spinoff, like Kim Zolciak, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss. But NeNe went on the record to shut those rumors down.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star explains details of her lawsuit against the show in an interview with TMZ.

NeNe refuted claims that her lawsuit was retaliation for not getting her own show.

She shared, “That is so small, that is so ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense. We’re talking about discrimination, we’re not talking about a show. It has nothing to do with having a temper tantrum and wanting a show. I never wanted my own show.”

NeNe continued, “I mean, I had many opportunities to have one, I did, that’s not it. It’s discrimination, that’s just what it is.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.