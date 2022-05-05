NeNe Leakes slams claims that she’s suing Bravo because she wanted her own RHOA spinoff

NeNe Leakes dishes on her lawsuit with Bravo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

NeNe Leakes has been accused of suing the Bravo network over personal grievances regarding not getting a spinoff show.

However, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently slammed those rumors and made it known that her lawsuit is not retaliation for that.

The OG noted that she wanted to file the lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo years ago but had difficulties doing so.

She also revealed that her main goal in taking a stand against the network is to put an end to the alleged discrimination that has been ongoing for many years.

NeNe filed a formal complaint against NBCUniversal, Bravo, Andy Cohen, and RHOA production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original last month, alleging that they fostered a racially insensitive work environment.

NeNe Leakes denies suing Bravo because she didn’t get a spinoff show

The Real Housewives of Atlant star shared more about her lawsuit against the network during a chat with TMZ and slammed claims that she was retaliating for not getting her own show.

“That is so small, that is so ridiculous. It doesn’t make any sense. We’re talking about discrimination, we’re not talking about a show,” responded NeNe. “It has nothing to do with having a temper tantrum and wanting a show. I never wanted my own show.”

“I mean, I had many opportunities to have one, I did, that’s not it. It’s discrimination, that’s just what it is,” she continued.

The 54-year-old also alleged that the network had blacklisted her, making it difficult to get jobs in the industry.

“I’ve been blacklisted,” said NeNe. “If you haven’t worked in more than three years when all of a sudden you’re working and sought-after, then suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted.”

‘”I haven’t caused any problems on any sets. Everybody I’ve ever worked with, I’ve had a good work relationship with– except for this group of people,” she added.

NeNe Leakes hopes her lawsuit will ‘stop discrimination against Black women’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told the media outlet that she has one goal in mind with this lawsuit, which she wanted to file years ago.

“I felt it was the right time a couple [of] years ago,” admitted NeNe, who said she tried but was “constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work, being silenced.”

“It was difficult to do,” she added.

However, the mom-of-two is hopeful that her lawsuit will “stop discrimination against Black women.”

“That’s just the goal,” added NeNe. “Nobody wants to go to work every day as a Black woman with blonde hair, and the head of the corporation calls you a white woman.”

As for whether the OG is seeking compensation in her lawsuit, NeNe noted, “I can’t speak on that.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.