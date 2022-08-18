RHOA: Former star NeNe Leakes gets BBL

RHOA OG NeNe Leakes recently got a cosmetic procedure done. Pic credit: @neneleakes/Instagram

There is often a subtle or drastic change in a Housewives’ appearance from her first season to the later ones.

After seeing themselves on TV, they usually up their make-up game by getting a glam team and many get plastic surgery.

NeNe Leakes has always been open about the work that she has done.

She recently posted a video on her social media in collaboration with The Georgia Plastic.

The star walked up to the clinic in the early morning and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ce Okoro, greeted her along with some nurses.

They explained the procedure to her, then prepped her for surgery.

NeNe Leakes invites fans on a plastic surgery journey

NeNe posted a clip in collaboration with Dr. Okoro and showed glimpses of her on the operating room table.

It looks like Nene Leakes went & got herself a "professsional BBL" with Ce Okoro from Georgia Plastic

NeNe posted another video on her social media to give more context to the first one. She captioned the video, “Say ‘Perfectly Pretty You’ when you call for your Appointment to get $100 off of your consultation fee.”

NeNe reminded fans that a few weeks ago she had become an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Okoro.

NeNe Leakes shares past plastic surgery experiences; details surgery consultation process

First, NeNe shared previous plastic surgery experiences.

She explained that many years ago when she was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she had her nose and her breasts done.

NeNe said that even though many people think she had a lot of stuff done, she didn’t. NeNe added that a lot of women are, “All having some sort of plastic surgeries.” She said, “I wanted to do something. I wasn’t quite sure what that was.”

Then, NeNe detailed the consultation process.

NeNe explained, “I went into his office to get educated about Liposuction 360 because I felt like I had a bra roll.” She continued “Lipo 360 would just be perfect. He could do my bra roll, he could do my stomach.”

She explained what a bra roll was and that she didn’t like how her back looked in backless dresses or tops.

She told her doctor, “I like my a**, what I would like to do is fix problem areas. Maybe there’s a little dent here, some fat there.”

She said her surgeon advised her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. However, she was first against it. She joked, “I just think the old folks home many years from now are gonna look crazy with all the booties up in there.”

NeNe explained that she said no. Saying, “I said no. To me when you say BBL, it’s like you’re ready to come out there with this big giant booty and that’s not what I’m looking for.”

They decided to call her procedure a “Professional Mini-BBL.”

NeNe concluded the video by saying, “I’m gonna take you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to fix some of my problem areas. And Become Perfectly You. Come on follow me on this Lipo 360 journey and Professional Mini-BBL,” adding: “Let’s keep it classy, not trashy.”

While NeNe appears happy with the surgery, she recently celebrated a painful anniversary.

NeNe Leakes recently shared a tribute to her late husband Gregg Leakes

NeNe, who became a widow less than a year ago, shared a sweet tribute to her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

NeNe posted on what would have been Gregg’s 68th birthday.

NeNe revealed she misses her late husband every day.

