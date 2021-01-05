RHOA star Kenya Moore gets bashed by fans for promoting diet pills on social media

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has been slammed by fans once again for promoting a dangerous diet pill.

Kenya took a break from shading Porsha Williams on social media to post an ad for Hydroxycut diet pills and gummies on her Instagram.

She took a selfie of herself holding both of the products.

“I’m so excited I can finally share my weight loss secrets!” Kenya exclaimed in the caption.

“You guys have noticed I’ve already dropped a few pounds after partnering with @hydroxycut to lose my Covid weight- just in time for big birthday around the corner,” she continued. “My 12-week transformation is underway! Join me for all my secrets, which include Hydroxycut!”

She also included that the main ingredient in the products is C. canephora robusta and explained that users could lose up to “10.95 lbs. in 60 days with a low-calorie diet.” and “3.7 lbs. in 8 weeks with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.”

Fans slammed Kenya’s ad

Fans took to the comments section to condemn the RHOA star for promoting diet pills from a company that has had a reputation for making dangerous diet products.

“[Please] stop advertising products that you know are dangerous for your health,” one user commented.

“That stuff will kill you a friend nearly died from that hell naw,” another wrote.

“Took these and got so dehydrated I almost pass out,” a third user said of their own experience with the pill.

Other fans felt the concept of celebrities promoting diet pills is outdated and shameful.

“Celebrities selling weight loss supplements is absolutely disgusting. Shame on you,” the disappointed fan wrote.

It is common for reality TV stars and other celebrities to get paid to promote products on Instagram, but it is clear followers weren’t happy with the route Kenya Moore chose.

After her comments criticizing her fellow cast members for their actions, followers weren’t about to let the RHOA star off easy with the Hydroxycut promotion. Whether she takes heed remains to be seen.

Hydroxycut recall

In 2009, 14 products made by Hydroxycut were pulled from shelves.

WebMD reported that these products were “recalled voluntarily by the manufacturer after the FDA received 23 reports of serious liver injuries ranging from jaundice to death.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7 on Bravo.