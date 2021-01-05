Porsha Williams’ feud with Kenya Moore explodes as the RHOA stars throw shade on social media

While Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have mostly had a contentious relationship on the show, they have taken their feud to social media.

Kenya’s comments regarding Porsha’s activism on RHOA Season 13 Episode 4 caused a stir on social media.

Kenya threw shade at Porsha after her second arrest claiming that “it seems like maybe [protesters] are putting themselves in a position to be arrested.”

Activist Tamika D. Mallory invited Porsha to the protest in Kentucky where she was arrested. After a clip of these comments was released as a preview for the episode, Tamika took to social media to defend Porsha.

Porsha reshared Tamika’s comments and thanked Tamika for coming to her defense.

“It really is sad that this had to be addressed. Thank you, @tamikadmallory, my leader, and my sister in the struggle for all you do first and for most!” Porsha wrote in the picture’s caption.

She then went on to say that even though she isn’t afraid to come for Kenya on RHOA, she refuses to put down other black women in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All I will say is Kenya, I will pray for you over the holidays, and maybe even I can be a beacon of light in your dark heart when it comes to anything Porsha-related, or maybe I can enlighten you on the act of *Civil disobedience,” she said in an attempt to avoid conflict surrounding the subject matter.

Porsha then addressed Kenya’s comments and how it came across to her.

“I truly hope that in next week’s episode, you are not questioning nor belittling the efforts of the very brave women and men all over the world who stood up and said No justice, No peace and have to fight because innocent black men and women are being killed! I know we can do better than this. Let’s stay focused !!! VOTE VOTE VOTE,” Porsha added.

Kenya Moore claps back

Kenya was quick to throw some shade right back at Porsha.

She took to her Instagram story to defend herself. She started out by mentioning how Porsha sided with Monique Samuels after Monique attacked Candiace Dillard on RHOP.

“Fake: If you fight for violence against a black woman except [for] the ones who deserved it,” Kenya wrote.

Kenya then addressed Tamika and Porsha’s social media comments. She said she has all the information that she needs from her “manga cum laude education” and warned viewers to wait for the episode to air before judging her.

She then blasted Porsha for saying she could “enlighten” her.

“Speaking of Porsha, as a person you have always looked up to and always copies, you can’t educate me on anything but how to install a good lace front and be a freak. (no shade as YOU said before the dark heart comment),” Kenya wrote in a screenshot obtained by All About THR. “Please drive your ‘hate Kenya train’ onto the same tracks as the underground railroad you thought existed [five] minutes ago.”

“Or when you begged producers to cut out you being bothered by Kandi making progress for #BLM on our behalf,” Kenya claimed. “We see you for real.”

Kenya was uninvited to Porsha’s activism surprise party

While the preview packed enough shade to start this social media feud, the episode itself had even more drama.

Kenya had been shading Porsha’s activism until she had the chance to attend a party.

Porsha’s sister, Lauren, hosted a surprise party for Porsha to thank her for her activism efforts.

She invited Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and other familiar RHOA faces.

Kenya didn’t receive a firsthand invitation, but Lauren initially told Cynthia she could bring Kenya as a plus one.

Hours before the event, Lauren rescinded the invitation leaving Cynthia to break the bad news to Kenya.

According to the preview for next week’s episode, the rescinded invitation will ignite their first in-person confrontation of the season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.