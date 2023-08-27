RHOA star Drew Sidora and retired WNBA star Ty Young have ‘some vibing going on’ amid Ralph Pittman divorce

Ever since Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman called it quits on their marriage, there’s been a lot of chatter about what The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been up to.

Back in March, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Mimi Faust shared a cryptic message about Ty, her ex, and Drew that got the chatter going.

Then, Sheree Whitfield helped fan the flames with claims Drew was “cheating with a well-known basketball player” before adding her infamous “that’s what the streets are saying.”

It didn’t help when Drew opted not to confirm or deny the rumored affair.

When a RHOA producer asked what was going on with Ty, she said, “I don’t know what I can say and not say.”

Now, another Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has weighed in on the Drew and Ty rumors, and she will have a hard time denying anything with so many talking about what they’ve seen.

Rasheeda Frost opens up about Drew Sidora and Ty Young’s ‘vibe’

Rasheeda Frost recently was a guest on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, where she spilled the tea on her friends.

The Bubble Gum rapper is an Atlanta fixture and rubs elbows with reality stars from many Atlanta-based shows, including Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she’s close with Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey.

She has also filmed Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta with Ty Young while still dating Mimi Faust, so she’s got ties to all parties.

While promoting Season 2 of her Philo series, Boss Moves, Rasheeda made it clear that she was trying to “mind her damn business” but can’t help but admit that “things be happening.”

Rasheeda claimed, “Obviously, it’s some vibing going on, let’s just say.”

Andy Cohen has receipts

With the two-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion coming up, it looks like we’ll learn a lot more about that vibing — at least based on the latest RHOA reunion sneak peek.

“These are private messages between Ty and Drew,” Andy said in the clip. “They’re very incriminating.”

We also saw Andy ask Drew about visiting Ty in the clip. and she admitted, “I saw her. I went to her game.”

This comes on the heels of the RHOA season finale, where Drew was seen embracing Ty, and we can’t wait to learn more about this rumored relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

