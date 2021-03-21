Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
RHOA spoiler: Kenya Moore learns about LaToya Ali’s betrayal in tonight’s episode


Marlo Hampton tells Kenya Moore that LaToya Ali betrayed her in upcoming RHOA episode.
Kenya Moore learns about LaToya Ali’s betrayal. Pic credit:Bravo

Marlo Hampton is solidifying her newfound friendship with Kenya Moore in tonight’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and she’s throwing newbie, LaToya Ali, under the bus while doing so.

LaToya and Kenya have become fast friends since the YouTuber joined the show.

But now we’re starting to see cracks in their relationship.

Last week, the newbie joined some of the women for a girl’s night at Shamea Morton’s house.

And for some reason, she decided to share details about Kenya and Marc Daly’s marriage to the group.

But tonight things will come to a head once the former beauty queen gets wind of LaToya’s actions.

Marlo Hampton spills the tea to Kenya Moore

In a clip for tonight’s episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton spills the tea to Kenya Moore.

Kenya and Marlo have been enemies for the past few seasons, but they made up a few weeks ago.

And now it seems the fashionista is trying to prove her allegiance to Kenya by sharing all the details about LaToya’s recent antics.

“I went over to Shamea’s house. So it’s Shamea, me, Porsha. Then LaToya walks in…” said Marlo. “Some kind of way, it came up about her and her husband… She was saying that how you guys are so close…she was like, ‘yeah Kenya just filed for a divorce and that Marc filed for alimony’.”

“I was sitting there looking [at her] like ‘why are you telling this group of girls?'” she continued.

“Yeah the ones that don’t like me,” chimed in Kenya.

“Yes, that’s none of our damn business,” continued Marlo.

“Yeah, but I don’t even know what compelled her to say that when she knows how I feel,” responded Kenya.

Marlo added, “I didn’t like that. Like, that turned me off from her… I’m telling you just beware.”

Kenya Moore shares her feelings on LaToya Ali talking about her marriage

During Kenya’s chat with Marlo Hampton, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was not too pleased about the news.

And it seems the 50-year-old was particularly upset about who LaToya chose to share her personal information with. Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Porsha Williams, and Marlo Hampton were all in attendance at the girl’s night.

And aside from Marlo — who just made up with Kenya, the RHOA star is not exactly on good terms with the other women.

After Marlo told the news to Kenya, she took to her confessional to share how she really feels.

“First of all everyone knows that I am very guarded. And this is not the first time that LaToya has betrayed my trust,” confessed the Atlanta Housewife.

“And now she’s telling people about Marc –something really personal.”

“So yes this really stings” admitted Kenya. “Because I don’t let people into my life like that.”

Do you think this could spell the end of LaToya and Kenya’s budding friendship?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

