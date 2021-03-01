RHOA: LaToya Ali calls out Kenya Moore for leaking the strippergate scandal to the blogs

LaToya Ali makes accusation against Kenya Moore. Pic credit:Bravo

The strippergate scandal has completely consumed Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

And one cast member, in particular, seems quite obsessed with getting to the bottom of things.

Kenya Moore has been getting a lot of heat from RHOA viewers and some of her costars for putting a damper on the recently aired bachelorette party.

After Kandi Burruss organized an epic girls’ night to celebrate Cynthia Bailey’s then-upcoming wedding, things quickly took a naughty turn.

Bolo the stripper was the main highlight of the event.

But rumors suggest that two of the women took things too far after the RHOA cameras were off.

And Kenya Moore was determined to get to the bottom of it — much to the annoyance of her castmates.

However, the strippergate fiasco hit the blogs months before Season 13 of RHOA even aired, and now LaToya Ali is accusing Kenya of leaking the information.

Kenya Moore puts a damper on the bachelorette party

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoiled the trip for her castmates after their fun night in the dungeon with Bolo.

The next morning, the 50-year-old tried to investigate what went down during the wee hours of the morning after the Bravo cameras wrapped.

Kenya insisted that she heard sex noises coming from one room and also alleged that she heard the voices of certain cast members.

The judgemental tone in which Kenya made the accusatory comments did not sit well with her castmates.

And even her new bestie LaToya Ali called her out for putting a damper on their fun moment.

Kenya was none too pleased that the newbie called her out for her behavior.

But LaToya is calling her out once again, this time accusing the former beauty queen of leaking the scandal to the blogs before the season even aired.

Did Kenya Moore leak strippergate drama to the blogs?

Absolutely no one would be shocked if this turned out to be true, and even Kenya’s BFF LaToya Ali thinks she’s the main culprit.

The ladies of Bravo’s Chat Room had a lot to say about the latest episode of RHOA.

But they also gave us a sneak peek of the upcoming episode.

And it turns out LaToya Ali is not done calling out Kenya Moore despite their close friendship.

In one scene, the 34-year-old asked Kenya if she was the person who leaked the strippergate scandal to the blogs.

Although the long-standing Atlanta Housewife denied the allegations, LaToya is not buying it!

“Kenya is a great friend to me,” confessed LaToya. “But if you get on her bad side then devil, lucifer, satan Kenya will rise out of her.”

“I truly believe that she, you know, leaked that information to the blogs,” added LaToya.

The ladies of #BravosChatRoom react to a sneak peek of next Sunday’s episode. 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/gZF9tpSuwL — RHOA + RHOP (@rhoaxrhop) March 1, 2021

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.