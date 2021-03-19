LaToya Ali explains why she revealed Kenya Moore’s personal business to her RHOA castmates

Why did LaToya Ali reveal Kenya Moore’s personal business? Pic credit: Bravo

LaToya Ali keeps getting herself in hot water with her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.

However, she might have picked the wrong person to upset this time around.

When the newbie joined the show she became fast friends with Kenya Moore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That is, until the Strippergate episode kicked off during their cast trip to South Carolina.

After Bolo the stripper made his appearance, Kenya ultimately ruined the rest of the trip and was furious when LaToya called out her friend for ruining the fun.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Then, when the scandal hit the blogs, LaToya also accused Kenya of leaking the story.

Now, the YouTuber has given the former beauty queen another reason to be upset with her.

LaToya Ali dishes on Kenya Moore’s personal life

LaToya got herself into more trouble with BFF Kenya Moore during the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

While at a “Nieces party” with some of the women, she may have shared more about Kenya’s personal life than the 50-year-old would have liked.

As a matter of fact, the single mom was probably outraged when she saw Sunday night’s episode.

The newbie told Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, and Drew Sidora quite a bit about her friend.

Not only did she reaffirm that Kenya was the one who leaked the Bolo story to the press, but she also shared details about her divorce.

“Kenya leaked the story,” said LaToya to the group. “And her husband is asking for alimony, he wants [a] cheque.”

Even the women who don’t get along with Kenya found it shady that the 34-year-old spilled the beans about the RHOA star’s personal life.

LaToya Ali tries to explain her actions

During an appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, the newbie tried to defend her actions.

“The reason Kenya has been lashing out the way she’s been is because of the pain she’s going through in her personal life,” shared LaToya.

“I’ve been there before, I know how it feels,” she continued. “And so, I felt led by the spirit to bring up the pain that she’s been going through.”

Kandi Burruss was also on the After Show and she had a word of advice for her castmate.

“Clearly, Kenya doesn’t like some of those women that were at the Nieces party,” noted Kandi. “So that’s the last place you should have been sharing anything about her marriage that was going on.”

“That’s pretty self-explanatory, don’t tell my enemies nothing about me, nothing!” added the Atlanta Housewife.

“I didn’t feel like I was doing anything wrong in the moment,” explained LaToya, “But now looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have shared so much.”

“And so, I kinda, you know, regret that,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.