RHOA: Nene says “I will spit on her” while referencing Kenya Moore in explosive interview

Nene Leakes is coming for all the RHOA housewives in an explosive new interview with DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God from The Breakfast Club.

The veteran Atlanta housewife did not hold anything back when asked about her relationship with her fellow cast members.

Nene speaks on Kenya Moore

First up was Kenya Moore. When asked about the former beauty queen, Nene Leakes says, “I don’t like her, I’m just gonna be honest.”

And her reasons for disliking Kenya? Well, the 52-year old said she doesn’t think Moore is a “good person” because of the things she does for the cameras.

“You don’t have to do all that, you don’t have to hit below the belt, be super nasty. I don’t think any of that is necessary.” Nene explained.

When asked to give an example of Kenya’s ‘below the belt’ actions Nene said, “She went around insinuating recently that I spit on her. I didn’t spit on her!” Nene added, “Now I will spit on her, okay, but I didn’t!”

Nene’s feud with the other housewives

Leakes was also very transparent about her tumultuous relationships with the other housewives.

As for her friendship with former bestie Cynthia Bailey she says she doesn’t dislike her, because they were like sisters, but that they will never be close again.

“I’m not mad with Cynthia, I just don’t think Cynthia and I will be friends.” Leakes says of the friendship, ” I think she crossed me and it really hurt me. I felt she crossed me in ways that just aren’t cool to me and I can’t mess with her like that.”

When asked if she would attend the model’s upcoming wedding to Mike Hill, she said, “If my schedule is clear on that date.” Ouch!

The OG housewife also spilled on her relationship with the new addition, Eva Marcille, saying the former top model winner ‘used her’ to get on the show.

She explained that Eva has been doing interviews this season saying negative things about her and she wants to know from Eva, “What’s your beef with me girl? I haven’t done anything to you.”

The HBIC of RHOA told the hosts that she doesn’t have any issues with Kandi Burruss or Porsha Williams, but she plans to address her issues with her other castmates during the RHOA reunion.

Nene has already issued a warning, telling them to gear up for what will undoubtedly be a memorable reunion, saying, “These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you.” RHOA’s Nene adds, “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise!”

There are still a few episodes left before the season ends and we finally get to see how the women hash things out at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.