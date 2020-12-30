RHOA: Kandi Burruss says newbie LaToya Ali is like Kenya Moore ‘on steroids’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss compared newcomer LaToya Ali to Kenya Moore “on steroids” during a preview for RHOA Season 13 Episode 4.

In the preview, Kandi attended an outing with Cynthia Bailey, Porsha’s friends, Falynn and Joi, and LaToya.

This was LaToya’s first time meeting Falynn and Joi, and she did not hold back upon introduction.

Falynn vented about having eight kids between her husband, Simon Guobadia’s five kids, and her three.

LaToya then immediately asked the 31-year-old how old her husband was.

When Falynn responded that Simon is 56, LaToya shadily replied, “Yeah, I knew that.”

Cynthia then asked how she knew, to which LaToya responded, “Because you [Falynn] look like you date older men with money.”

LaToya then proceeded to ask if her first husband was also an older man.

“LaToya is Kenya on steroids. Have y’all realized that?” Kandi said during a confessional interview.

“You know how Kenya says things and just gets under people’s skin sometimes? That is Toya,” she added.

The latest RHOA clip can be seen here.

Kenya and LaToya have already become fast friends

Kenya and LaToya’s similarities lead to a quickly-formed friendship.

Kenya invited LaToya over to her home once again and gushed over their friendship.

“I adore LaToya. We are, like, on the fast track lane of becoming friends,” Kenya shared in a confessional interview. “We hang out a lot. We text each other all the time. We just have great chemistry.”

LaToya proved Kandi’s point as she continued to shade RHOA newbie Drew Sidora for her wig that she claimed looked like a “pet.”

“I thought I was shady,” Kenya noted during a confessional interview. “This little one right here, I think I may have met my match.”

“Why are we like twins?” LaToya asked as they were pouring shots. “We’re like the same.”

“We cannot be friends because we are too shady together,” Kenya claimed later on during their hangout.

Fans seemed to agree with the sentiment and predicted that they soon would have a major fallout.

Kandi defends LaToya after fans bash her

Viewers have noticed LaToya and Kenya’s similarities and they have been bashing LaToya for them.

Even though Kandi acknowledges that LaToya has a big personality, she has come to the YouTuber’s defense.

“I love her for the show. I think she was the perfect fit. Even though I did realize that last week she got a lot of heat, a lot of negative feedback,” Kandi said on her Speak On It YouTube show.

She also asks viewers not to judge LaToya too quickly.

“I think you guys need to give her a chance because she’s actually cool. It’s only the third week, give her a chance,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.