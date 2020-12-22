RHOA fans bash Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali’s friendship and predict the two will fall out soon

In Sunday’s episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore told her new bestie LaToya Ali, “We cannot be friends because we are too shady together,” and fans don’t seem to disagree.

During the season thus far, Kenya has found common ground with newcomer LaToya. Both women are going through separations that will likely result in divorce.

However, both women have noticed they have other similarities.

“I adore LaToya. We are, like, on the fast track lane of becoming friends. We hang out a lot. We text each other all the time. We just have great chemistry.”

LaToya came over to Kenya’s house for a photoshoot for Kenya’s dating profile where the two bonded even more.

“Why are we like twins?” LaToya asked as they were pouring shots. “We’re like the same.”

However, they quickly got distracted and shaded Drew’s “pet” wig.

“I thought I was shady,” Kenya noted during a confessional interview. “This little one right here, I think I may have met my match.”

Fans don’t think their friendship will last

Kenya has gained a reputation from fans as the show’s villain. Fans have watched Kenya become fast friends with a woman and then come for her too many times.

Many fans think that her friendship with LaToya is going to end the same way.

“I’m calling it now Kenya and Latoya will have a falling out!” One fan exclaims.

I wonder how long it will be. Before Kenya and Latoya fall out #RHOA pic.twitter.com/HjDQUjCWYP — brandy carter (@MZCARTER81) December 21, 2020

“I’m not feeling this Toya girl and I don’t see her and Kenya ending well,” another fan writes.

Just watch Kenya and LaToya fall out later on in the season👀☕️ #Rhoa pic.twitter.com/vShdyMmSXk — Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | (@Mihrimah_FS) December 21, 2020

“I can’t wait for Kenya to turn on Latoya! Cause you know it’s coming,” a third fan writes.

Who is LaToya?

Even though she isn’t a full-time cast member, LaToya has already become a prominent part of RHOA this season.

Fans of her YouTube channel know her better as LaToya Forever.

The successful YouTuber has over 1.45 million subscribers with an estimated net worth of about $7 million.

LaToya was actually introduced to the women by Kandi Burruss. However, Kenya let Kandi know that she was claiming LaToya as her own.

Viewers first met LaToya when she was hanging out with Cynthia Bailey and Kenya. Even though Cynthia was also leery of Kenya and LaToya’s friendship, she invited LaToya to her wine tasting at Lake Bailey.

LaToya met the show’s other newbie, Drew Sidora, at the wine tasting. This is where Kenya and LaToya joked about Drew’s “pet” wig.

Kenya noted that she didn’t think LaToya and Drew were going to get along, and her instincts may have been spot on.

Later on, LaToya and Drew fought over the fact that LaToya was seeing other men during her separation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.