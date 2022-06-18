RHOA: Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton throw shade at each other after latest episode

Kandi Burruss is feuding with Marlo Hampton in the new season of RHOA. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is underway, and things are getting heated between the ladies.

With the cast shakeup this season, and new faces appearing on the show, it was expected that there would be some tension among the stars. However, no one could have predicted the battle of the peaches that’s taking place.

Long-time housewife Kandi Burruss seems to be at odds with first-time peach holder Marlo Hampton. The two have been taking light jabs at one another on the show since the start of the season. It’s the comments that happen off-screen, though, that’s really stirring up the drama.

Kandi and Marlo throw shade on social media

After a recent episode of RHOA, Kandi and Marlo took shots at one another. It appears the two saw the other’s scenes and confessionals on the show and decided to react on Twitter.

Kandi kicked things off by saying, “Keep watching this season because the lady with the heavy tongue keeps my name in her mouth!” Which led Marlo to respond with, “Keep watching because the lady with the heavy tongue is keeping everybody storyline juicy and paychecks coming in!”

Kandi continued throwing shade, saying, “Someone is worried about my anatomy and sexual history more than my gynecologist this season.” Her comment was in response to Marlo mentioning Kandi’s previous sexual partners during a conversation with Sheree.

Marlo then replied to Kandi’s tweet, writing, “I feel you sis, they been doing it to me for 10+ years, let em hate.”

Kandi had one final thing to say regarding Marlo and wrote, “If someone shows you who they are believe them…because they talking about me more than they talking about their own stories and businesses.”

This isn’t the first time these two have taken shots at one another. Recently, Kandi responded to Marlo’s accusations that she doesn’t do enough for the Black community and talks about her sexual endeavors too much. Kandi responded with a list of her contributions and shared the various ways she’s personally helped Marlo when she needed it.

Kandi has stated that she feels that Marlo talks about her too much, and she’s over the drama. Marlo, on the other hand, seems to just be getting started.

Fans weigh in on the beef between Kandi and Marlo

Once the women took a break from throwing shade, fans of the show chimed in and expressed their thoughts on the drama. One fan appeared to be on Kandi’s side, saying, “Marlo is trying too hard to be the new [NeNe]! Now she’s the reason why people getting checks.”

While another fan seems to be enjoying the beef a little more, they wrote, “I mean let’s be honest. Kandi been pressed over Marlo since Marlo first got on this show. She tried to be shady and Marlo ate her up each and every time.”

Fans of RHOA share their thoughts on Kandi and Marlo’s drama. Pic credit: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Other fans wanted to share their opinions as well. One user wrote, “Team Kandi! Marlo has no storyline.

Another wrote, “I love Marlo but all she needed to do was be herself lol. IMO now that she’s got a peach she’s trying to overcompensate.”

RHOA fans take sides as Kandi and Marlo feud. Pic credit: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

With the season being just a few episodes in, there’s sure to be more drama on the way. What do you think about the beef between these two ladies?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.