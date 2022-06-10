RHOA: Kandi Burruss goes off on ‘fake’ Marlo Hampton in NSFW clip

Kandi responds to Marlo’s comments with a list of her contributions to the Black community. Pic credit: Bravo

Kandi Burruss is clapping back at her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Marlo Hampton.

After Marlo accused her of not doing enough for her community, Kandi took the time to not only defend herself, but also call out Marlo for her behavior.

Kandi not only ran through a list of her charitable contributions but also pointed out how she has extended help to Marlo personally.

Kandi says Marlo is ‘fake’ and is getting on her nerves

On a recent episode of Reality with The King, Marlo talked about her RHOA co-star with former show producer, Carlos King.

In the interview, she says Kandi should focus on doing more for Black culture and teaching people more business skills as opposed to talking about sex so much.

In response, Kandi immediately says “She be so fake to me.” She went on to explain how she has been one of the few housewives who has supported Marlo in her ventures. Frustrated with her comments, Kandi also said, “She gets on my motherf**king nerves, I’m tired of her bulls**t, she’s fake as f**k.”

To address Marlo’s accusations, Kandi went on to share some of the things she’s done and continues to do for the community where she lives. She talked about doing food drives, paying off college tuitions, and opening her restaurants in Black communities to provide jobs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kandi went on to say, “And of all people that I’ve helped, she should know because when she wasn’t on this show and couldn’t get on this show for years, who helped her get another show on another network?”

Kandi says just because she doesn’t discuss her work in the community on TV doesn’t mean she isn’t doing anything. She also calls out Marlo, asking what has she done, and reiterates that she has done more for the Black community than her co-stars.

Fans react to the drama between Marlo and Kandi

After hearing Kandi’s response to Marlo, fans began leaving their thoughts on the situation in the comments section. And it seemed like an overwhelming majority have sided with Kandi and think Marlo is doing too much.

One RHOA fan commented, “Marlo letting finally getting a peach get to her head. Lol.”

Another commenter feels that Marlo is a hater. They wrote, “Marlos always got to say something about her.”

Fans comment on Kandi’s response to Marlo. Pic credit: @OMFGRealityTV/Instagram

Other fans shared their belief that Marlo is playing up the drama for the show. A user wrote, “In my opinion, Marlo just trying to keep drama going to keep her film time…she doesn’t want to get boring.”

Another fan wanted to show Kandi support by saying, “One thing you cannot do is come for Kandi when it comes to getting stuff done & giving back.”

Fans continue to share their support for Kandi and share their thoughts on Marlo. Pic credit: OMFGRealityTV/Instagram

It’s clear that many fans are in support of Kandi and recognize her achievements and contributions to the community despite Marlo’s comments. Do you think Marlo is just trying to stir up drama for the show?

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.