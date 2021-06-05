RHOA: Could NeNe Leakes still return amid rumors of cast shakeup?

NeNe could still return to RHOA. Pic credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram.

NeNe Leakes is one of the most popular stars in The Real Housewives of Atlanta history. She left the show after Season 12 and has since had a major falling out with Bravo.

While she left the show on bad terms, the former RHOA star is reportedly open to a conversation about returning.

While she isn’t sure whether or not she’ll actually return, NeNe at least wants closure with the reality hit. That could result in some cameo appearances, it could also turn into a full-time return or nothing at all.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stirring up racism claims on RHOA

The star was reportedly in line for a role with The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13. These plans fell through, however, with NeNe claiming there was a double standard on the show. She also suggested racism was at play, asking fans to boycott the show and network.

In the weeks that followed, she posted several videos on her social media channels discussing racial inequality. She also detailed multiple occasions in which it occurred on the show. In one video, in particular, she noted how she was never given any opportunities, despite spinoffs being awarded to violent castmates.

Opportunities were also given to RHOA cast members who even skipped the reunion. NeNe Leakes called out the unfairness of the situation and suggested that it was because of her skin color. At the time, she called for a boycott, saying, “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise, and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

The claims have reportedly led to her team dropping her as a client, although she has denied these reports.

Could Nene Leakes return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

NeNe also made claims about The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen. As a result, it looked less and less likely whether she would return. Despite this, fans remain optimistic, with the starlet open to conversations.

As she said to Hollywood Unlocked, she said that she wanted to speak with Cohen.

“I’d love to have a conversation because I am all about closure,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know that I would or would not, I can’t answer that. We have to talk about some things behind closed doors.

In the years since leaving RHOA, NeNe has starred in several television pilots, although these haven’t taken off. As a result, some of her former castmates, have said that she’s “irrelevant” without the show.

Recently, she has primarily stuck to social media for the past while, although she has been making private appearances at venues. Whether or not NeNe Leakes will return to the show remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.