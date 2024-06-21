RHOA alum NeNe Leakes returns to TV with new Lifetime series

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has suffered from the absence of NeNe Leakes, and for years fans have been begging for her return.

It won’t happen given how things have gone down between NeNe and the network; there is a lot of bad blood between them.

However, fans of the outspoken reality TV star will be happy to know that she will be back on our screens in the summer.

While we enjoyed seeing the ups and downs of NeNe’s life on RHOA, her new show will differ from the one on the popular Bravo franchise that made her famous.

Her new Lifetime series will have commentary from the former Bravo star but her personal life will not be the focus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Over the years, the 56-year-old has given us some memorable quotes, GIFs, and voiceovers that are constantly trending on social media.

Let’s see if her new show will put the queen of reality TV back on top.

NeNe Leakes returns to TV with the Lifetime series Outrageous Love

Deadline shared the news of NeNe Leakes’ return to TV in a new summer series for Lifetime.

Outrageous Love, set to premiere in July, will feature different couples focusing on the ups and downs of their love lives.

The show will have commentary from NeNe, who will use her life experiences to guide the couples. Outrageous Love is produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Since kicking off her reality TV career, NeNe has added actress to her resume, snagging roles on Glee and The New Normal a few years ago, and even starring on Broadway.

Most recently she was featured in the Lifetime movie Hunting Housewives alongside actress and RHOBH alum Denise Richards.

That movie marked the first on a major network for NeNe since she went to war with Bravo and later shared that she was blackballed from the industry.

Reality TV fans are excited for NeNe’s return

NeNe’s latest gig was on the Zeus network hosting a reunion for the controversial reality show Baddies, which many felt was a downgrade for the RHOA alum.

After news of NeNe’s new Lifetime series was shared on social media her supporters took to the comments to share their excitement.

“Good for her! Now tear up those Zeus contracts. 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Yes we have missed nene the reality tv queen and the mother of real housewives Atlanta,” exclaimed someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Love this for our sis Queen Nene Leakes 😍🔥❤️.”

Real Housewives fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thebravoshaderoom/Instagram

“Good for her. I wish Nene nothing but the best,” added someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “I will definitely watch.”

Outrageous Love premieres on July 1 at 10/9c on Lifetime.