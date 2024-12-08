RHOA alum Marlo Hampton dragged for saying Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia for his money

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans had a lot to say when news hit about Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s divorce after one year of marriage.

However, Marlo Hampton is getting dragged online for commenting on their relationship.

Marlo knew Simon long before he met Porsha when he was still with his second wife—he’s been married four times so far.

During a recent podcast, she claimed that Porsha only married the African businessman for his money and not because she was attracted to him.

That didn’t sit well with people who argued that Marlo had no room to judge since she dated plenty of rich men.

RHOA fans also threw major shade at the Atlanta fashionista, noting that at least Porsha was able to snag a ring.

Marlo has a new podcast, The Real Close Friends, with former castmate-turned-bestie Sonia Richards Ross.

The outspoken duo is causing a stir online after a snippet from their podcast was posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Marlo exclaimed, “One thing I’m going to say and this is just me and y’all can kill me ’cause y’all love Porsha; this is the truth. Y’all know Porsha married that man for his money.”

“If he was driving a bus, would Porsha have married that man? No,” continued the RHOA alum.

She also chided Simon for his part, hinting that he should’ve known what was up, adding, “You know Porsha married you for your money.”

This is not the first time Marlo has thrown shade at Porsha’s marriage to Simon, but this time RHOA fans are not letting her get away with it.

RHOA fans drag Marlo on social media

The social media post garnered many comments from RHOA fans, calling out Marlo’s hypocrisy.

“So she did what you do ! But got a ring and the money! Ok,” exclaimed one commenter.

“Marlo, the only difference is they want to wife her up, they just pay you for your time and services 🤷🏾‍♂️,” wrote someone else.

“Marlo, are you Pot or the Kettle? Sounds like you should be taking notes✍️,” another Instagram user responded.

Someone exclaimed, “Marlo didn’t you get with the alleged billionaire for his money? Oh ok. And he married Porsha because of her celebrity & looks.. Even exchange.. Next!”

Another added, “Marlo, please. Your whole come up was funded by a man. Clearly, the well has ran dry so you have to talk about Porsha to get some traction on your little podcast.”

Do you think Marlo was wrong for what she said about Porsha? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in 2025.