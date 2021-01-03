Remember Paula Pickard? Mike Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore fling speaks out

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is happily married and will soon become a father, but he wasn’t such a family man when Jersey Shore first premiered.

Mike was a bit of a player throughout the show’s six seasons and he was notorious for his promiscuity.

But, he did have a girlfriend for one (very brief) part of the show- he “made it official” when he asked Paula Pickard to be his girlfriend. He first met Paula way back in Season 1, but she was just “a friend” until Season 6.

However, the relationship was short-lived, to say the least. The couple didn’t even make it a month before Mike pulled the plug.

Paula hasn’t spent too much time in the public eye in the years since Jersey Shore, but she recently spoke out on Instagram about how she’s doing.

Paula has distanced herself from the show

Like many of the original Jersey Shore cast members, Paula has grown up quite a bit since the show.

Paula, now 32, is happily engaged to her partner Chris. The two share a daughter, 3-year-old Evalyse, and Paula is pregnant with the couple’s second child, who will arrive in the next few weeks.

Paula recently reflected on her time on the show and where her life has gone since.

“Most of you that follow me, follow me because you saw me on a show ten years ago making a fool out of myself,” she wrote to her 25,000 followers in a December 20 post.

Although she acknowledged that the show gave her a platform, she also wrote about how she wants to move on. “As I try to build my name and brand these are the things I try to seperate myself from as I try to gain a new demographic while being the real me always.”

The former party girl explained that she isn’t interested in fame and instead wants to focus on her family and happiness. “To me a happy life is not about being instagram perfect or being the person that everyone wants to be or have the life that everyone wants…I do not set my goals based on what people have but on what they become.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Katharine Beauty Co (@paulakpickard)

Paula is also looking forward to the New Year, writing that she expects 2021 to be a year “about me being me and going after the dreams I’ve put on hold for too long out of fear of being ridiculed, judged or misunderstood.”

Other Jersey Shore cast members have distanced themselves from the show

Paula isn’t the only reality star who’s moved on from Jersey Shore.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a fan favorite, quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to stay away from the drama of filming and spend more time with her family.

Samantha Giancola opted not to appear on the spin-off at all. Instead, she’s focused on her upcoming wedding to fiance Christian Biscardi.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.