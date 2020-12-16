Reality Steve teases new Bachelor couple but shares he won’t reveal who it is

Reality Steve recently revealed that he has some gossip that Bachelor Nation would be happy to hear.

But in true Reality Steve fashion, he isn’t dishing the details. He’s holding on to this information until the people involved decide to make it public.

So, what is the deal?

Apparently, there are two people in Bachelor Nation who may be dating. And it’s a couple who fans would love to see together.

Given that there are many singles in Bachelor Nation, it would have to be two people who are already in the spotlight.

Reality Steve teases new Bachelor-world couple

A Bachelor fan account shared the story and added a question, asking followers to chime in on who it could be.

At the time of this reporting, no guesses had been shared, but we have a few guesses.

One couple that fans have been hoped would work out is Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron. Ever since Hannah asked him out for drinks on the After The Final Rose, fans have held their breaths at the words that they are a couple.

But Hannah recently hired a matchmaker to find her a boyfriend and Tyler Cameron recently revealed he was using DMs to get girls.

Another person who could be dating is Becca Kufrin. She recently revealed that her engagement to Garrett was done. It didn’t take long for rumors to surface that she was possibly dating Blake Horstmann.

While Blake is known from Bachelor In Paradise, he actually made it to the finale on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette and he was ready to propose.

Reality Steve was the first to break Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules romance

Even though Reality Steve isn’t sharing what he knows, fans shouldn’t question the information he has. He has been correct about other Bachelor couples. He was the first to share that Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules were spotted together in Iowa during the quarantine.

Victoria would later tease fans to the point where she almost confirmed they were together. A few months later, she shared that they were indeed a couple but in September, she confirmed they had split.

While she hinted she was moving to Montana to start over, Chris recently revealed that they were working on things. It appears that Victoria wasn’t ready to settle down as a farmer’s wife just yet.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.