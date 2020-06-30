Reality Steve slams The Bachelor franchise for not offering condolences to Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has been a fan favorite over the past year.

Not only was he heartbroken when Hannah Brown chose Jed Wyatt over him, but he was also there to pick up the pieces when Jed ruined their relationship and Hannah asked for a second chance.

He has received praise and dating offers from women around the world, including Bachelor Nation stars and celebrities.

But last night when he appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Chris Harrison didn’t mention Tyler’s mom passing away.

And some people thought that was in poor taste, considering how close Harrison claims to be to the contestants.

Reality Steve slams Chris Harrison for not passing on condolences

As the episode was airing, Reality Steve took to Twitter to express his frustration and lack of understanding of Harrison’s handling of the interview.

The focus was on Matt James, as he was chosen as the next Bachelor. Tyler and Matt are best friends, so they appeared on the show together.

Steve points out that Chris should have offered his condolences to him in regard to his mother’s passing, as Tyler lost his mom suddenly in March before the shutdown.

“You don’t even mention or offer condolences to him regarding his mom’s passing?” Steve questioned, adding, “Just seems like something that could’ve been brought up.”

Tyler didn’t seem to mind that the focus was on his friend.

Reality Steve helped cover Tyler Cameron’s mom’s passing

Reality Steve played a role in covering the death of Tyler’s mom when the news broke in March. Tyler was scheduled to host an event in New York City when he got word that there was a family emergency. He rushed back home to Florida. Within days, he would share that his mom had not survived.

Tyler’s mom passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm. Tyler and his brothers gathered around her at the time of her passing.

Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick overdosed the day after Tyler’s mom died. It was then she was spotted in Florida, sparking rumors that the two of them were back together.

Tyler later revealed that they were only supposed to be together for a week or so, but ended up going into quarantine together as coronavirus hit the state.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.