Reality Steve apologized to Demi Burnett for being a creeper after Bachelor Nation star called him out

Reality Steve, formally known as Steve Carbone, has apologized yet again after Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett called him out for making unwanted advances and forcing her to listen to him describe a “graphic sex dream.”

Reality Steve’s apology came after Demi claimed that he had not changed and shared her experience.

Reality Steve took to Twitter once again and apologized to Demi after expressing he hadn’t noticed what he had done was wrong at the time.

“I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel,” Reality Steve tweeted. “I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology.”

Demi’s accusations against Reality Steve

Demi stepped forward with her story after Reality Steve addressed comments that were made about him during Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez and Jess Ambrose’s podcast Chatty Broads.

Reality Steve apologized for making disparaging comments about women in Bachelor Nation– specifically Jade Roper– in his blog post.

He also claimed that he has deleted those blog posts and that he has since changed.

But, in Demi’s reply to the apology, she stated, “No you haven’t changed.”

Demi posted screenshots of notes she made on her phone describing her experiencing her encounters with Reality Steve.

Demi accused Reality Steve of outing her as bisexual on his blog before she had the chance to tell her family or announce the news herself.

She also alleged that Reality Steve coerced her into a phone call to describe a “graphic sex dream.”

She expressed that she thought he had gossip on her, which is why she agreed to the phone call.

“I agreed to talk on the phone with you. Then you proceeded to tell me about a graphic sex dream you had of me,” she wrote. “I felt uncomfortable and wasn’t sure how I should handle your unwanted and unprompted sexual advance. So, I laughed and tried to get off the phone with you as quickly as possible.”

She also shared the texts he sent following the phone call in which he told her, “it was so f**king hot ha ha. If it sucked I wouldn’t have told you.”

Demi stated that she had been afraid to speak out against Reality Steve in the past because of the influence he has over Bachelor Nation stars in regard to the media.

I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way. I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 22, 2021

Reality Steve criticized for his blog posts about Jade Roper

Reality Steve’s initial apology came after Bekah Martinez called him out for his blog posts about Jade Roper.

Jade was a contestant on Chris Soules’s season of The Bachelor. She had expressed that she posed for Playboy in the past during the season.

Reality Steve exploited her past and used it to make derogatory comments about her on his blog.

One of his comments implied that he thought that she wasn’t there for the right reasons solely because of her past.

“You know, if I hadn’t already seen Jade’s lady bits everywhere on the internet already, I’d say that maybe she was interested in just talking to Chris and getting to know him while laying down on her back half naked,” the post read.

Reality Steve’s apologies have received mixed reactions from Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.