Real World veteran Trishelle Cannatella responds after Married at First Sight viewers’ criticism

Last week’s episode of Married at First Sight featured an exciting throwback for fans of MTV’s Real World and The Challenge.

Married at First Sight: New Orleans featured Trishelle Cannatella. Trishelle was a cast member on the original Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge.

She has also appeared on reality shows Punk’d, Fear Factor, The Surreal Life, and Kill Reality.

Trishelle made an appearance on Married at First Sight

Fans were shocked that Trishelle seemed to be just as drunk and sloppy as her old days. She appeared in the episode where Henry married Christina.

Trishelle was a friend and ex of Henry. While they used to date, Trishelle revealed that their relationship quickly turned platonic.

Either she is very protective of her friend Henry, or there were still feelings there, as she questioned Christina. Reportedly fans created a Reddit account to talk about Trishelle’s behavior on the show.

Trishelle soon discovered the Reddit and defended her behavior on Twitter. First, she tweeted, “Always messy at a Nola wedding.”

She defended her drunken behavior

Then she wrote, “Woah. I never was a part of Reddit until tonight. I saw what people said about me. I have had a lot of hate but wow. This is next level. Really? I’m not a bad person. The things I have seen are horrible.”

She continued in another tweet, “To be clear. Henry has been my friend for 7 plus years. Also he is a friend of my husband. We are all close friends. It’s ridiculous that people can’t understand platonic friendships in 2020.”

Trishelle has been married to John Hensz since 2017. She is defending her behavior by saying she was just protective of her friend, and there are no romantic feelings.

We wonder how her husband feels about her behavior on the show! He has probably seen her past behavior on reality shows.

According to her Instagram profile, she is now living in New Orleans, loves to travel, play poker, and rents out a Florida beach house on Airbnb.

What’s your take on Trishelle? She surely brought the drama to that episode of Married at First Sight!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.