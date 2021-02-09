Real Housewives of Salt Lake City trailer teases explosive reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion is coming up! Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt City has had a dramatic first season. Based on the reunion trailer, viewers can expect an equally, if not more, explosive three-part reunion.

Even though Mary Cosby fell asleep at the top of the trailer, as Monsters & Critics has previously reported, the reunion appears to be anything but boring.

The reunion will cover the hot topics from the season and will drum up some new conflict.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect.

The women will be held under the hot seat

While Season 1 has finished up, viewers were still left with plenty of questions. Many of them will be addressed during the reunion.

Meredith and Seth Marks decided to end their separation and work on their marriage. Seth appeared on the reunion to discuss the reunion to give fans an update.

While it’s unclear if he’s addressing their marriage, Andy asked how the “reconciliation” is going and Seth replied, “It’s horrible.”

Mary Cosby’s husband, Robert Cosby Sr, also made a cameo at the reunion. There has been plenty of controversy surrounding their marriage considering he is her step-grandfather.

Andy asked Robert how he felt about the “grandpaf*****r” comments Jen Shah made.

He expressed that he did not appreciate Jen coming for his wife.

Viewers also wondered what happened with Whitney’s father after he left rehab. Whitney has been expressing that he has been MIA since the show wrapped.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“I just hope that the show didn’t break him,” Whitney said tearfully in the trailer.

Additionally, both Jen and Mary have teased that they will finally bury the hatchet after a full season of feuding.

New, unexpected drama will surface

While RHOSLC was already dramatic, some new drama will bubble up to the surface during the reunion.

Mary hasn’t clashed, or been around to clash, with anyone aside from Jen.

However, Mary came for Lisa Barlow.

“Don’t bring up my church, no one’s bringing up your alcohol,” Mary warned. “Put your hand down, ma’am.”

Lisa became a target yet again when she and Heather had it out. While the two women had drama at the beginning of the season after they couldn’t agree on when they met, they took it to a new level during the reunion.

“You’re a dismissive, snide person,” Heather yelled.

Lisa replied, “You’re a disgusting human being!”

Additionally, Meredith and Jen’s friendship seems to be even worse off than it was after the finale.

Meredith seemingly addressed Jen and said, “I wanna make something clear — you are not my friend.”

Jen yelled back, “Do not come here and tell me that my feelings mean nothing!”

This caused Jen to storm off the set.

“Let’s all f*****g bail on Jen,” Lisa seemingly took the moment to lead a charge. “Let’s no one be friends with Jen.”

It’s unclear whether Lisa was being sarcastic or not.

Viewers will have to tune into the reunion to see what drama really goes down during the RHOSLC reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 1 will air on Wednesday, February 10 at 10/9c on Bravo.