Real Housewives of Potomac producer tells us why Bravo housewives get fired from the show

Have you ever wondered how some of your favorite housewives get hired for the show, or what causes them to get booted?

Of course, you have!

How do the OGs manage to hang on to their peaches and diamonds, season after season, while others get their red slip before we even have time to memorize their name?

Well, wonder no more.

One Bravo producer is giving us insider information into why some of your faves may not stand the test of time.

RHOP producer talks casting changes

During a recent chat with Bravo Daily Dish, Kemar Bassaragh — an executive producer on The Real Housewives of Potomac — shared insight into the casting process.

Although viewers don’t always like to find out that their favorite housewife got the ax, Bassaragh says that it’s a necessity.

And there’s a lot of hands involved in the process as well.

“We don’t always say we wanna change it up,” said the EP. “It all depends on what is going on in someone’s lives.”

Bassaragh says he meets with his team and they have a chat with each housewife to find out what’s going on in their lives. This will determine their storyline for the upcoming season.

However, if the housewife doesn’t have anything new or exciting happening in their lives, we already know that they won’t make for good reality TV.

Why does a housewife get axed from the show?

During the interview, Bassaragh gave more details into the firing process, explaining why your favorite Bravo alum may not get asked back for another season.

“For example, if you’re following me, and you were on my journey, and I got married and had a kid, and you were following all this stuff and then you were like, so what is going on in your life coming up? And I was like, ‘Honestly, that’s really it. Like, I’m married. I have a child. Like, there’s nothing new that I can show you.’ That’s usually what happens when someone doesn’t get invited back to our show, because it’s really because of what’s happening in their lives,” Bassaragh explained.

He continued, “If they’re at a stalemate, you don’t wanna come back and watch the same exact thing in someone’s lives happening over and over and over again.”

The RHOP executive producer noted that “You wanna see progression and if they’re at a point in their lives when they’re like, ‘Guys, you know, everything that I’ve done, I’m tapped out,’ it’s usually a mutual decision where everyone is like, ‘well, you know, we really like you, but unfortunately, there’s nothing new happening in your lives, and we’ve already followed you as much as we can.'”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.